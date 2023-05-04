3 Electronics Stocks With Upbeat Industry Prospects to Watch

The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment industry has been benefiting from 5G-related growth opportunities, strengthening automation drive and the Industry 4.0 momentum for a while. A strong recovery in the automotive sector, along with the growing proliferation of self-driving vehicles and solid prospects of the Advanced Driver Assistance System, remains a tailwind to the industry players. The increasing adoption of software-enabled testing instruments and devices remains another positive. Industry participants like AME and FTV are well-poised to benefit from the aforesaid factors.However, growing geo-political tensions, rising inflationary pressure and supply-chain disruptions have been major headwinds for the industry players.

Industry Description

The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment industry comprises companies offering advanced instruments, electronic testing equipment solutions, thermal management systems, electrical connectors, and motors and various test solutions. The major end markets served by this industry are consumer, automobile, industrial, aerospace and defense, healthcare, semiconductors and communications, to name a few. The industry participants have been making technological advancements to gain traction among manufacturers of semiconductors, vehicles, machinery, smartphones and medical devices, who are constantly increasing their spending on electronic components.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of Electronics - Testing Equipment Industry

5G Prospects a Boon: The growing deployment of 5G holds near-term promises for the industry players. An uptick in demand for 5G test solutions required for 5G deployment is another major positive. The current coronavirus-triggered work-from-home and learn-from-home waves globally, which continue to bolster the demand for high-speed Internet services, bode well for electronic companies that are enhancing their 5G efforts. The growing number of high-speed data centers worldwide is another tailwind. Given the upbeat scenario, the industry is anticipated to remain on the growth trajectory, backed by strong efforts made to reinforce the 5G strength.



Solid Adoption of Motion Control & Test Systems is a Positive: The rising utilization of precision motion-control solutions and automatic test systems in motion-control devices and testing products, particularly in the aerospace, automation, medical and military markets, is an upside. Further, commercial motor and autonomous vehicles will likely continue to buoy demand for vehicle-tracking systems, fleet-management solutions and other private fleet applications, which are part of the industry’s key offerings.



Synergies in Pharmaceutical Market Are Tailwinds: The industry is steadily gaining from the increasing use of electrical instruments and software to interrogate the biological properties of molecules and cells in clinical and medical science research. The rapid adoption of the solutions is anticipated to drive growth for participants in the pharmaceutical end market. Agilent is capitalizing on the trend and gaining traction in the life science research space. The pharmaceutical market holds immense prospects, courtesy of the growing utilization of electronic testing equipment. Rising demand for RF test equipment by medical device manufacturers is another uptrend.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #58, which places it in the top 23% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Before we present a few stocks worth considering for your portfolio, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and the valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment Industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the past year.



The companies in the industry have collectively gained 8% against the S&P 500 and the Computer and Technology sector’s declines of 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively, in the said period.

One-Year Price Performance







Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), a commonly used multiple for valuing the Electronics – Testing Equipment stocks, the industry is currently trading at 23.7X, higher than the S&P 500’s 18.28X and the sector’s 22.62X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 31.87X and as low as 18.87X, with a median of 23.74X, as the chart below shows.

Price/Earnings Ratio (F12M)

3 Testing Equipment Stocks to Keep an Eye on

Agilent: This Palo Alto, CA-based entity is gaining from the solid momentum across small and large molecule applications, which is strengthening its presence in the pharmaceutical market. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms is another tailwind.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player, an original equipment manufacturer of a broad-based portfolio of test and measurement products serving multiple end markets, is experiencing strong momentum across chemical and energy, food and environmental, and forensics markets. A’s solid execution of its cross-lab strategy and a consistent focus on aligning investments with more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are positives.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Agilent have gained 10.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2023 earnings has moved north by 0.2% to $5.68 per share over the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: A

AMETEK: This Berwyn, PA-based player is gaining from solid contributions from the Magnetrol International and Crank Software acquisitions, which are driving growth in its Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from the Pacific Design Technologies buyout are aiding the Electromechanical segment. The rising demand for precision motion-control solutions is another major tailwind.



AME, a manufacturer of electronic appliances and electromechanical devices, remains optimistic about its AMETEK Growth Model. This Zacks #2 Ranked player’s proper execution of its four core growth strategies, namely operational excellence,global marketexpansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, are expected to aid its finances in the near term.



The AME stock has gained 18.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 earnings has been revised 0.3% upward over the past 60 days to $6.00 per share.

Price and Consensus: AME

Fortive: This Everett, WA-based entity is benefiting from the strong demand trends for software and hardware offerings, and increased orders for the same. A solid momentum across the Fortive Business System tools is a key catalyst. Strengthening momentum across Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies and Advanced Healthcare Solutions is another positive.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player, a provider of industrial technology and professional instrumentation solutions, has been gaining from its strategic acquisitions for a while. FTV’s ServiceChannel takeover is helping it penetrate the facility and asset lifecycle market rapidly. Also, the buyout of Provation is boosting Fortive’s healthcare segment.



The stock has gained 4.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortive’s 2023 earnings has been unchanged at $3.35 per share over the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: FTV

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortive Corporation (FTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.