3 Electronics Stocks Set to Benefit From a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry players like TER and FLEX are benefiting from higher spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, data center and cloud computing. Broad-based strength across leading-edge logic, memory, and advanced packaging markets bodes well for industry participants. Continuing investments in data centers, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts. Fab (foundry) expansion in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and China, as well as higher spending on memory equipment, is expected to drive growth in 2026 and beyond. However, the industry has been suffering from challenging macroeconomic conditions due to higher tariffs and trade restrictions. The global economic turmoil is expected to keep the semiconductor capex in check, which does not bode well for industry participants in the near term.

Industry Description

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry includes a number of original equipment manufacturers of power products, drivetrains, green energy solutions, remote-control systems, GPS navigation, home automation systems, healthcare devices, industry/factory automation, robotics, semiconductor and optical applications and energy management solutions. The industry is evolving on digital transformation and the growing demand for silicon across multiple markets. The increasing cost of manufacturing bodes well for equipment suppliers, while the growing demand for silicon is positive for semiconductor companies. Apart from the United States, companies in this industry are based in Japan, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. These companies either have manufacturing operations in China and Southeast Asia or generate significant revenues from these regions.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Industry

Solid Capital Spending Drives Prospects: Ongoing technology transition due to rapid deployment of AI is driving product complexities, which is raising the demand for solutions provided by industry participants. More complex designs, accelerating product cycles and high-value wafer volumes are growing the demand for advanced packaging. Increasing investment in expanding manufacturing capacity by semiconductor companies is a key catalyst in the long run. Since semiconductor companies are major customers of miscellaneous electronics product manufacturers, the trend bodes well for industry participants. In addition, rising spending on advanced nodes — 7 nm, 5 nm, 3 nm and 2 nm processes from logic and foundry customers — favors industry participants. Logic and foundry spending is anticipated to be healthy this year.



Strong Demand for AI, Data Center and Cloud Computing Solutions: Industry participants are riding on strong AI infrastructure investments, increasing compute intensity, and the need for more advanced power, thermal, automation and testing solutions. Strong hyperscaler spending, rapid advanced packaging adoption and large-scale data center buildouts are key catalysts. The rapid growth of AI workloads is increasing process complexity, driving higher demand for process control, metrology, inspection, specialty materials, precision timing and semiconductor test equipment. Meaningful recovery in industrial automation and digital infrastructure markets bodes well for industry participants.



Demand for Integrated Solutions is Rising: The industry is increasingly moving toward integrated solutions that combine compute, power, cooling, automation and energy management. This shift from discrete subsystem deployments is creating opportunities for suppliers with broad technology portfolios and systems-level capabilities.



Challenging Macroeconomic Conditions Acts as Headwind: Industry participants are suffering from challenging macroeconomic conditions globally, with enterprises in automotive, industrial and energy end-markets showing reluctance in committing to multi-year deals. Supply chains remain under pressure as companies work to secure capacity and critical components to support rapidly rising AI-driven demand, while extended lead times and infrastructure bottlenecks, particularly around power availability, are constraining the pace of data center deployment. Additionally, memory price volatility, tariff-related cost increases, and the growing concentration of demand among a small number of hyperscale and AI customers are major concerns for industry players.

Zacks Industry Rank

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #60, which places it in the top 24% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates bullish near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.



The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since Dec. 31, 2025, earnings estimates for the industry for the current year have moved north by 5.5%.



Given the bullish prospects, there are many stocks worth buying in the industry. But before we present those stocks, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Beats S&P 500, Broader Sector

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry has outperformed the S&P 500 and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the past year.



The industry has appreciated 85.8% during this period against the S&P 500 composite’s return of 54.9% and the broader sector’s appreciation of 31%.

One-Year Price Performance





Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month P/E, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Electronics-Miscellaneous products companies, we see that the industry is currently trading at 31.83X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.17X and the sector’s forward-12-month P/E of 26.69X.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 31.83X and as low as 23.02X, with the median being 25.36X, as the charts below show.

Forward 12-Month Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio



3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Teradyne: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s shares have appreciated 111.7% year to date (YTD). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Teradyne is benefiting from strong AI-related demand that is driving up huge investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices. AI compute is witnessing rapid technological progress, which is bringing rapid transformation to design, process and packaging technologies for AI compute. This trend bodes well for Teradyne’s long-term prospects.



For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.150-$1.250 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be in the range of $1.86-$2.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teradyne’s second quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.99 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teradyne’s 2026 earnings has been steady at $7.09 per share over the past 30 days.

Price and Consensus: TER

Flex: Another Zacks Rank #1 stock, Flex has evolved into an end-to-end solutions provider where it is engaged in design, procurement, manufacturing and supply services for a broad range of products. Additionally, it offers value-added services in design, metal, components, supply chain management integration and aftermarket services like the circular economy. These capabilities and a diversified end-market and client base remain key positives for the company’s business model.



For fiscal 2027, Flex expects net sales to range between $32.3 billion and $33.8 billion, representing growth of approximately 18% at the midpoint of the guidance. Adjusted earnings are expected to range from $4.21 to $4.51 per share, implying growth of 32% at the midpoint.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLEX’s fiscal 2027 earnings has increased 24% over the past 30 days to $4.45 per share. Flex shares have surged 168.1% YTD.

Price and Consensus: FLEX

KLA: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is benefiting from strong demand for leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging, which is driving market share growth in the semiconductor industry. Accelerating investment in AI infrastructure bodes well for KLA’s prospects. KLA’s robust portfolio and its leadership in process control systems are enabling customers to manage increasing design complexity.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, KLA expects revenues of $3.575 billion (plus or minus $200 million). The company’s non-GAAP earnings outlook is $9.87 (plus or minus $1) per share.



KLAC shares have surged 74.9% YTD. The consensus mark for KLA’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been steady at $37.06 per share over the past 30 days.

Price and Consensus: KLAC





Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.