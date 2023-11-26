3 Educational Tech Stocks That Will Reshape Learning

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the global population grows, traditional educational infrastructures become increasingly inadequate, thrusting educational tech stocks into the limelight. The edutech sector is gaining traction for teaching and training, driving theglobal marketexpansion.

Moreover, the expansion of end-user sectors and the increasing popularity of advanced educational technologies drive the global education technology market’s growth. Impressively, with an approximate value of $142 billion, the edutech market stands on the brink of rapid expansion. Grandview Research predicts a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030, highlighting this sector’s dynamic and burgeoning nature.

Furthermore, the increasing availability of digital educational content, including e-books, bolsters the education market’s growth. This dynamic landscape has led to the emergence of three top players in the edutech market, shaping the future of educational technology investments.

Three top players in the edutech market are shaping the future of educational technology investments.

Coursera (COUR)

Source: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Captivating a massive audience with 92 million registered learners, Coursera’s (NYSE:COUR) success is anchored in strategic alliances. Yale and Google are among over 250 top-tier universities and industry stalwarts. Coursera’s model smartly mixes free, university-branded content with options for paid, in-person courses. It fuels a cycle of learner engagement and partner-driven content expansion.

Financially, Coursera’s revenue escalated from $293.5 million in 2020 to an impressive $523.8 million in 2022, a testament to its growth-centric strategy. Yet, the company’s net losses widened from $66.8 million in 2020 to $175.4 million in 2022, spotlighting the cost of rapid scaling.

Despite the fiscal hurdles, the company reported third-quarter GAAP earnings per share at negative 21 cents, surprisingly beating estimates by 5 cents. Furthermore, its revenue climbed to $165.5 million, marking a 21.3% increase year-over-year and surpassing forecasts by $6.64 million.

It demonstrates Coursera’s robust market presence and potential for continued growth despite increasing losses.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Source: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock.com

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), a top-tier online language learning platform, is on a significant growth trajectory. The company stands out with its advanced algorithms that tailor the learning experience to each user’s pace and style. Its speech recognition technology enhances pronunciation and speaking skills, setting Duolingo apart in e-learning. The stock reflects this upward trend, boasting an impressive 210% surge over the past year.

Moreover, in its recent quarter, Duolingo reported GAAP earnings per share of 6 cents, exceeding expectations by 18 cents. Its revenue climbed to $137.6 million, a significant 43.2% increase year-over-year, outperforming estimates by $5.47 million. Total bookings surged to $153.6 million, with subscription bookings up 54% from the previous year.

However, as DUOL shares approach their total price, the gap between the target and current price narrows, presenting a nuanced investment picture. This close pricing, initially appearing as a deterrent, highlights the stock’s solid performance and potential for stability.

Udemy (UDMY)

Source: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Specializing in skills-based online courses taught by experienced instructors, Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) covers many professional skills. This approach caters to the current demand for specialized learning and positions Udemy as a comprehensive resource for career development.

Recently, Udemy Business has made significant strides in the Asia-Pacific region, bolstering its presence through strategic partnerships and new customer acquisitions. Key collaborations include The Bank of Yokohama, Daiwa Securities Group in Japan and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (OTCPK:TKECF). Additionally, a new partnership with Docker enhances Udemy’s offerings, providing Docker developers with over 350 real-time training modules on emerging technologies.

Financially, the company reported GAAP earnings per share of negative 11 cents, surpassing expectations by 7 cents. Moreover, a 17% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $184.7 million exceeded the quarter’s high-end guidance by $4.7 million. This financial performance underscores its potential as a leading force in the global edutech landscape.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Educational Tech Stocks That Will Reshape Learning appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.