3 Earnings Reports to Watch This Week

Key Points

Broadcom, CrowdStrike, and Five Below report quarterly results after Wednesday's market close.

Broadcom and CrowdStrike are starting to accelerate their revenue growth.

The turnaround at Five Below has been impressive since Forever 21 CEO Winnie Park came over to lead the deep discounter.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Did you think earnings season was over? Rubbish! It's always earnings season. We might be heading into June, but the new month is going to kick off with tech titans, including one of just seven companies with a market cap north of $2 trillion. There's also a discount retailer that shouldn't be discounted.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) will step up with their latest quarterly results in the week ahead. Let's take a closer look at why these three very different companies can move the market in the coming days.

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1. Broadcom

Broadcom stock is stepping on the accelerator these days. The provider of semiconductor and tech infrastructure solutions may have seen its business slow dramatically last year -- from 44% growth in fiscal 2024 to 24% -- but it's on a much different trajectory now.

Revenue rose 29% for Broadcom's fiscal first quarter, which it posted in early March. The acceleration is just getting started. Broadcom is modeling $22 billion in revenue for the fiscal second-quarter report that it will announce on Wednesday afternoon, a 47% jump from where it landed a year earlier.

Broadcom investors can thank the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution for the turnaround. Broadcom expects AI semiconductors to make up nearly half ($10.7 billion) of the fiscal second quarter's revenue. Analysts see a 61% increase in revenue for the full fiscal year that ends in November, with earnings per share soaring 66%.

The market has noticed. The stock is up 85% over the past year, a nine-bagger over the last five years. It's now one of just seven U.S. exchange-listed stocks with a market cap of over $2 trillion. Despite the heady ascent, the shares aren't as expensive as you might think. Broadcom is trading for 24 times next year's Wall Street profit target, a reasonable multiple now that it's growing a lot faster.

2. CrowdStrike

Another tech bellwether reporting after the market close on Wednesday is CrowdStrike. The cybersecurity specialist began to come under pressure three months ago as its niche buckled under the same AI pressure that broader software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies (SaaS stocks) started to suffer earlier this year.

Would the same agentic AI tools weighing on enterprise software platforms take a bite out of cybersecurity stocks? If it's easy to automate tasks and pay up for fewer licenses or modules, it's easy to see the potential AI hit, but this is also cybersecurity. A company can't mess around with the safety of its inner workings and client data. CrowdStrike's Falcon endpoint security platform isn't something you can effectively vibe code with the new security tool previewed by Anthropic's Claude. Even if you could, where would you turn when there's a breach?

CrowdStrike's annual revenue has decelerated sharply for eight consecutive fiscal years, falling from 125% to 22% over that period. It has gradually accelerated over the last three quarters, creating heightened drama heading into Wednesday's fiscal first-quarter announcement. The midpoint of its earlier revenue guidance for the quarter calls for another period of gradual acceleration, calling for a 23.4% increase on the top line.

3. Five Below

Taking a break from tech, don't sleep on Five Below's report. Like Broadcom and CrowdStrike, the deep-discount retailer that sells most of its items at $5 or less steps up with its latest results on Wednesday afternoon.

Five Below shares have nearly doubled over the past year, soaring 95%. The cheap-chic chain has been thriving since introducing Winnie Park as its new CEO at the end of 2024. Net sales rose 24% to $1.7 billion in its previous quarter, its strongest growth in four years. A beefy 15% jump in comps and modest expansion is fueling the turnaround.

The retailer sees net sales slowing to 10% in the quarter it's about to discuss. It's modeling a 3% to 5% increase in same-store sales for the full fiscal year. This isn't the end of the rally. It's hard to stack monster comps on top of fiscal 2025's 13% surge. There are big stock gains to protect, but Five Below keeps scoring high fives.

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Rick Munarriz has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.