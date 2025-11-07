3 DWS Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Sustainable Returns

The German-based DWS Group operates as a worldwide asset management company that has offices throughout Europe and the Americas, and Asia. With more than 60 years of experience in the investment industry, it manages about EUR 1,054 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2025, and employs roughly 4,900 people worldwide.

DWS operates through three main business segments, which include Active, Passive and Alternative investments. The diversified structure of DWS allows the company to manage portfolios that combine market research with data-driven insights and risk assessment. The business model of DWS contains environmental and social aspects. The initiative functions through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework, which uses United Nations sustainable development goals to combat climate change while promoting social equity, thus making it suitable for investment.

We have chosen three DWS mutual funds — DWS Emerging Markets Fixed Income SCEMX, DWS Science and Technology KTCAX and DWS Short Duration DBPIX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

DWS Emerging Markets Fixed Income fund seeks to provide high current income and, secondarily, long-term capital appreciation. SCEMX invests most of its assets in high-yield bonds and other debt securities issued by governments and corporations in emerging market countries or the return on which is derived primarily from emerging markets.

Nicolas Schlotthauer has been the lead manager of SCEMX since March 26, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (16.2%), Ivory Coast Government International Bond (3.6%) and Cash (3.2%) as of July 31, 2025.

SCEMX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%. SCEMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

DWS Science and Technology fund seeks growth of capital. KTCAX invests most of its assets in common stocks of U.S. companies in the technology sector.

Daniel J. Fletcher has been the lead manager of KTCAX since Dec. 1, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (10.7%), NVIDIA Corp. (10.5%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (9.7%) as of July 31, 2025.

KTCAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 38.4% and 18.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.88%. KTCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

DWS Short Duration fund invests in fixed-income securities rated within the top four credit rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. DBPIX may invest in securities of diverse maturities.

Jeff Morton has been the lead manager of DBPIX since Aug. 1, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (72.8%), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (2.3%) and Government National Mortgage Association (2.2%) as of June 30, 2025.

DBPIX 's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.3% and 2.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.50%. DBPIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

