3 DWS Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

The DWS Group formerly known as Deutsche Asset Management, is a German asset management company. It manages assets worth EUR 933 billion and has been in business for more than 60 years. DWS provides a diverse range of mutual funds tailored for both individual and institutional investors.

DWS offers Active Passive and Alternative strategies while giving importance to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors in its investment methodologies. It has a team of economists and analysts shaping its strategies that allow it to adapt to changes in the market landscape, making it a reliable option for investments.

We have chosen three DWS mutual funds, DWS Core Equity SUWZX, DWS Science and Technology KTCAX and DWS CROCI US FUND DCUSX,that investors should buy now for the long-term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

DWS Core Equity invests most of its assets in equity securities such as common stocks. SUWZX advisors also invest in large U.S. companies.

Pankaj Bhatnagar has been the lead manager of SUWZX since May 31, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (8.8%), Apple Inc. (8%), and NVIDIA Corp (4.4%) as of June 30, 2024.

SUWZX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.2% and 15%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.48%. SUWZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

DWS Science and Technology invests most of its assets and borrowings, if any, in common stocks of science and technology companies. KTCAX advisors also invest in foreign securities.

Sebastian P. Werner has been the lead manager of KTCAX since Nov. 30, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Microsoft Corp (9.5%), NVIDIA Corp (9.2%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (8.8%) as of April 30, 2024.

KTCAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.8% and 20.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.87%. KTCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

DWS CROCI US FUND invests most of its assets and borrowings, if any, in common stocks issued by U.S. companies. DCUSX advisors use the cash return on capital invested as the main criterion for selecting companies.

Di Kumble has been the lead manager of DCUSX since April 10, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (5.1%), Merck & Co., Inc. (4.7%) and PACCAR Inc. (4.5%) as of June 30, 2024.

DCUSX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 7.7% and 9.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.67%. DCUSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (KTCAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DCUSX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (SUWZX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.