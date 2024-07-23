3 Drone Delivery Stocks Ready for Takeoff

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Considering the number of businesses using drone deliveries after successful use cases surfaced during the COVID-19 epidemic, drone delivery stocks are climbing up the ladder of investment choices.

In 2022, drones brought around 80% more goods than in 2021, totaling nearly 875,000 deliveries around the globe. Given that the technology behind the idea is improving, the trend will probably continue far beyond 2023, increasing the appeal of drone delivery stocks.

Moreover, drones are being used in fresh, creative ways. Drones have tracked and helped in search and rescue during Icelandic volcanic eruptions. For environmental preservation, solar panels are being cleaned and animals are being observed using drones.

Given a CAGR of 25%, the size of the commercial drone industry is predicted to rise from $8.77 billion in 2022 to $54.81 billion by 2030, so drone delivery stocks become a must-buy.

Examining the uses and favorable legislative actions, like the FAA’s clearance of beyond-visual-line-of-sight activities, let’s investigate three buy-rated drone delivery stocks with healthy potential upside.

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: QubixStudio / Shutterstock.com

Always leading the way in fresh transportation concepts, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is equally committed to drone technology. Under Prime Air, the drone delivery system seeks to carry items to consumers in 30 minutes or less using robotic flying vehicles.

The FAA has approved Amazon’s delivery drones to go beyond operators’ visual line of sight. With this milestone, Amazon may increase its drone delivery operations and reach more U.S. consumers. Previously, Amazon had to make sure drone pilots could see their drones, restricting efficiency and delivery range.

The Amazon MK30 is the firm’s newest drone, replacing the MK27. Modern “sense and avoid” technology lets the MK30 safely pass through highly congested suburban areas and around obstacles. It can fly in mild rain and is lighter and quieter.

In addition, Amazon has a new service in College Station, Texas. Customers can now have their medicines delivered by drone from Amazon Pharmacy within an hour.

By 2024, Amazon wants to have drone flights to more U.S., Italian and U.K. towns. To expedite delivery, Amazon will bring drone delivery to its Same-Day Delivery sites.

Amazon envisions drones delivering 500 million goods annually by the end of the decade. These developments and licensing approvals set Amazon on a path to alter last-mile delivery. AMZN’s potential upside is 22.8%.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Google’s parent company, is also investing heavily in drone transport through its Wing division, working to bring things like food and medicines.

Nearly double the capacity of its previous models, Wing recently launched a new drone capability of carrying up to five pounds. This advancement solves the problem of many flights needed for bigger payloads.

Wing is adding more delivery services with drones in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Part of this growth is relationships with big stores like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) that make it possible to send a wide range of things quickly, such as food and home items.

Starting with delivery in Christiansburg, Virginia, Wing has also expanded its cooperation with DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) to the United States. This service offers to provide meals from Wendy’s fast, usually within 30 minutes.

Apart from improving delivery efficiency, the new, bigger drones help reduce environmental impact. Wing’s simplified delivery system guarantees the speedy delivery of goods with less influence on the environment.

Designed to fly at speeds up to 65 miles per hour and with a 12-mile range, Wing’s drones combine horizontal and vertical rotors and use sophisticated automation systems for better-flying stability and economy. Shares of the tech conglomerate hold a potential upside of around 11%.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Source: monticello / Shutterstock

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has started using drones to improve its transport services, especially for healthcare operations. Subsidiary UPS Flight Forward, or UPSFF, started employing drones to transport medical supplies and samples.

UPS and German drone company Wingcopter are developing multipurpose transport drones. The drones launch vertically and then transition to fixed-wing flight for more payload space and increased range. This partnership covers transportation needs in retail, healthcare and emergency medical supply distribution.

During the pandemic, together with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), UPS started a home drone delivery service in The Villages, Florida, the biggest retirement community in the United States. UPSFF also extended services to additional healthcare institutions and transported hundreds of medical samples to WakeMed’s Raleigh hospital via drone.

With the FAA’s permission, UPSFF may fly drones beyond the operator’s line of sight, allowing UPSFF to make drone deliveries much farther and quicker. This important legal step will let UPS increase the scope of its drone operations and include them more broadly in its service network.​​

UPS stock offers a potential upside of around 10%. It’s trading at an attractive entry point among drone delivery stocks, especially after Q2 earnings failed to meet analyst expectations, giving investors a chance to purchase a quality stock. It offers a 4.5% yield, which is above the 1.4% sector average.

On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a long position in GOOG and AMZN.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Drone Delivery Stocks Ready for Takeoff appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.