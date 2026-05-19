3 Dividend Stocks With Insiders Buying in 2026

Dividends are a driving force of the investment world, providing investors with access to company profits and a reliable income stream. Add in the signals provided by insider buying, and the stage is set for market-beating total returns over time. The question is whether insider buying and dividends, on their own, are enough to merit investor confidence—and the answer may be "no." Factors such as growth, profitability, and market interest must also be considered to maximize returns and avoid unnecessary losses.

Bankwell Financial Group Grows, Improves Profits

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ: BWFG) is a small, local bank operating in Illinois, but it is growing, improving its deposit base, widening its margin, and reducing dependence on third-party services. The stock price is rising, and insiders are buying into the rally. Insider activity is noteworthy because it was very tepid for years until Q3 2025, and then it exploded. Activity has remained solid since, with numerous insiders acquiring shares, and driving total ownership over 20%.

Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend is worthwhile. The stock yields about 1.5% with shares near $50, the payout ratio is low at about 15%, and annual distribution increases are becoming a possibility. A dividend increase would serve as a market catalyst, potentially triggering an influx of new capital.

Analyst and institutional trends are relatively strong for a bank this small. Institutions own about 36% of the stock and have been aggressively accumulating. The trailing 12-month pace as of mid-May was approximately $4-to-$1, with bullish behavior sustained for seven consecutive quarters. Analyst trends are less robust, with only four tracked, but they rate the stock as a consensus Moderate Buy. The only downside is that analysts view the stock as fairly valued as of mid-May, so another catalyst is needed. The upcoming fiscal Q2 2026 earnings report may provide it, but the consensus forecast isn’t promising, suggesting the third consecutive quarter with revenue near $31 million.

Bloomin’ Brands: Insiders Betting Big on Dividend Reinstatement

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) is technically not a dividend stock, having suspended its payment in 2025 to focus on balance sheet health and a company turnaround.

The turnaround, however, already shows signs of traction, suggesting dividends will be reinstated at some future date, potentially within the next four to eight quarters. That’s a long time to wait, but other catalysts for the share price exist, including the traction seen in the fiscal Q1 release and its impact on sell-side sentiment. Insiders, meanwhile, including numerous directors, are buying shares with the market at long-term lows.

Sell-side sentiment, as reflected by the analysts and institutions that track the market and drive its action, is shifting. While still in the early phases, analysts, who had been reducing price targets and sentiment ratings, shifted to a more bullish posture following the report. Institutions likewise reverted to accumulation. Analysts' revisions include numerous price target increases, affirming potential for a double-digit rebound.

Nike Directors Buy Shares Conspicuously in Q2

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is not out of the weeds, and its dividend is threatened by reduction; however, the company has over $8 billion in cash, can sustain the payment, and is tracking for a turnaround. Signs of managerial confidence are evident in the CEO's purchases and, again, in those of directors, including a million-dollar acquisition by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook. The only question is when the dividend payout ratio will improve—and that is expected to begin this year.

Nike's dividend is a winner for investors. Trading near long-term valuations and share prices, the yield is 4%, and there is another reason to own it.

The company is on track to be included in the Dividend Aristocrat Index this year. Index inclusion is a catalyst, as it will trigger increased ownership by funds pegged to the index. In this scenario, the combined effects of business improvement, dividend increases, and index inclusion can drive a robust stock price recovery.

Analysts and institutions give mixed signals about Nike’s stock price direction. Analysts who rate Nike as a consensus Hold carry a 45% Buy-side bias but are significantly reducing their price targets, leading to the low-end range. While consensus forecasts 45% upside, current trends suggest a 45% downside is more likely. The good news is that institutions are likely buyers. They sold at the end of last year, but only minimally, and have reverted to buying in 2026. Nike’s stock price is likely near its bottom and may move lower to confirm it before the stock price recovers. A recovery could begin soon, potentially triggered by full year 2026 results.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.