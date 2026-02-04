3 Dividend Stocks I'm Piling Into in 2026 For Reliable Income

Key Points

I'm a dividend investor, focusing on buying good businesses with historically high yields.

I've increased my positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, Hormel, and Clorox.

All three companies offer hefty yields of 5%, 4.7%, and 4.5%, respectively.

In late 2025 and early 2026, I made some sizable moves in my portfolio, resulting in increased stakes in three dividend stocks. Here's what I did and why.

Adding more of a good thing

In the second half of 2025, I decided to increase my position in Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) because of its evolving business. The core of the company has always been renewable energy, such as hydroelectric, solar, and wind. Management added energy storage to that, and -- the real kicker for me -- nuclear power. Brookfield Renewable owns 50% of Westinghouse, which is a service provider to the nuclear power industry.

At this point, Brookfield Renewable has a toehold in all the most important clean energy segments. On top of that diversification, it also operates on a global scale. It's a one-stop shop for anyone looking to add renewable power to their portfolio. That's true for customers, too, since it has important deals with Microsoft and Google to help power those companies' AI data center buildouts. Add in a lofty 5% yield, and you might decide to add it to your portfolio, too.

Consumer staples are out of favor

Belt tightening among consumers and a shift toward healthier eating options have been negative for the consumer staples sector, leading the entire segment to underperform. I used that market dynamic to harvest some losses in late 2025 to offset gains elsewhere in my portfolio. I sold Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) and Clorox (NYSE: CLX).

In early 2026, I bought both back. But I didn't just recreate my positions -- I increased my position in both stocks. Hormel is an industry-leading protein maker looking to return to growth mode. A new CEO and restructuring effort are likely to help make that happen. Clorox is also working to return to growth, and the planned acquisition of industry-leading hand sanitizer company Gojo (owner of Purell) should give it a boost in the right direction.

Hormel has a historically high 4.7% yield, while Clorox has a historically high 4.5% yield. Both have increased their dividends for decades.

Three dividend stocks to load up on

I've piled into Brookfield Renewable, Hormel, and Clorox for 2026, but the real attraction is longer-term. If you like to buy and hold as I do, you may want to add these high-yielders to your portfolio, too, so you can collect reliable dividends for years to come.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, Clorox, and Hormel Foods. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

