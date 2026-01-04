3 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 3 Years

Key Points

Conagra Brands remains out of favor on Wall Street, but the successful execution of its recently announced AI-based turnaround plan could fuel a recovery for the packaged foods company.

If interest rates continue to decline in 2026, Realty Income, a REIT with a long track record of dividend growth, could experience a significant re-rating to the upside.

Increased cash flow points to a secure dividend and share price growth for shares in midstream energy company Oneok.

10 stocks we like better than Conagra Brands ›

I am a fan of dividend stocks where you buy for the yield, but stay for the upside. In other words, dividend stocks that offer a high forward dividend yield, yet at the same time have the potential to experience high levels of price appreciation.

Sure, it may seem near impossible to get the best of both worlds. Oftentimes, you'll buy a high-yield dividend stock only to find you own a yield trap, where the share price losses exceed the quarterly cash payouts.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

However, as always, there are exceptions to the rule. That's the story with the following three dividend stocks: Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Oneok (NYSE: OKE). Not only could each one maintain its dividend in the years ahead, but over the next three years, each one could make a big move higher.

An AI-driven turnaround could secure Conagra's high dividend

Year-to-date, shares in packaged foods company Conagra Brands have declined by over 37%. As has been the case with many of its competitors, Conagra has contended with the impact of high inflation and low growth on its fiscal performance.

This price drop, coupled with the company's relatively high debt position, has left investors concerned about the company's future prospects, including its $0.35-per-share quarterly dividend. This level of payout, annualized, gives the stock an 8.0% forward yield, but there are growing concerns about an eventual dividend cut. However, these concerns could prove overblown, thanks to the recently announced "Project Catalyst" initiative.

Project Catalyst, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology to identify areas for operational improvement, could significantly enhance the company's profitability. In turn, this could secure the dividend and drive a rebound for the stock. Shares, currently trading for just 10 times forward earnings, could rise in line with earnings growth, as well as due to valuation expansion.

Realty Income could rally on further rate cuts

Realty Income, best known as the real estate investment trust (REIT) that makes dividend payments monthly, delivered just modest gains in 2025, largely due to uncertainty about the potential for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Yes, the latest Fed minutes from the central bank suggest additional uncertainty regarding rate cuts. Fed officials remain divided on whether it's appropriate to keep lower rates, as inflation remains at elevated levels. However, if the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) print indicating easing inflation proves to be the start of a trend, the Fed could reconsider its current view, and proceed with a further lowering of interest rates.

REITs are highly sensitive to changes in interest rates. If interest rates continue to fall in the years ahead, this could lead to a rerating of this popular REIT stock. Right now, Realty Income has a forward dividend yield of 5.7%. However, during periods of lower interest rates, Realty Income has had a dividend yield as low as 3.3%. Even if the REIT's forward yield fell to 4% to 4.5%, this would mean substantial upside for shares.

Oneok represents another solid high-yield turnaround play

Oneok, a midstream energy company, is another strong turnaround contender among high-yield stocks. Currently, shares have a forward dividend yield of 5.6%. With a payout ratio of approximately 76%, there are concerns about Oneok's dividend sustainability.

However, much like with Conagra, concerns about a dividend cut could be an overreaction. This stock may also have high share appreciation potential. Here's how. For one, Oneok has made some big acquisitions in recent years. Building out its portfolio of pipelines and energy storage infrastructure, the company is starting to generate cost synergies from these acquisitions.

Recently completed organic growth projects are also starting to contribute to earnings. With increased earnings, not only is Oneok's dividend secure, but the company is also putting its increased cash flow to work through debt reduction and share repurchases. Together, all of these efforts could have a tremendous positive impact on the stock price.

Should you buy stock in Conagra Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Conagra Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Conagra Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,703!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,689!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 966% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2026.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Oneok. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.