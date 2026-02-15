3 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Key Points

AbbVie has demonstrated its ability to successfully navigate change.

Coca-Cola will likely soon increase its dividend for the 64th consecutive year.

Realty Income offers a high dividend yield and low volatility.

Buy. Hold. Receive dividends.

That's a highly simplified three-step process for investing in dividend stocks. But which stocks should you buy? And how long should you hold them? Different investors will answer those questions differently.

Here are my picks for three dividend stocks to hold for the next 20 years.

1. AbbVie

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a member of the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Kings, which have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. The drugmaker's streak of dividend hikes now stands at 54 years. Its forward dividend yield is an attractive 3.1%.

My primary reason for buying and holding AbbVie for the next 20 years, though, is that the company has demonstrated its ability to successfully navigate change. Exhibit A is the patent cliff that AbbVie faced with the loss of exclusivity for its previous best-selling drug, Humira. The company handled this challenge skillfully and quickly returned to growth. I'm confident that AbbVie will survive and thrive going forward.

2. The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is even kinglier than AbbVie. The giant beverage maker is also a member of the Dividend Kings, having increased its dividend for an impressive 63 consecutive years. I fully expect that Coca-Cola will soon add another year of dividend increases. Its forward dividend yield is a respectable 2.6%.

Since the first Coca-Cola was served at an Atlanta soda fountain in 1886, the beverage industry has undergone significant changes. Coca-Cola has adapted to all of them. Today, the company markets 30 brands with annual sales of $1 billion or more.

3. Realty Income

Unlike AbbVie and Coca-Cola, Realty Income (NYSE: O) isn't a Dividend King. However, the real estate investment trust (REIT) has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Even more impressively, Realty Income has grown its dividend for 112 straight quarters.

If you're looking for an ultra-high dividend yield, Realty Income could be right up your alley. Its forward dividend yield tops 5%. The REIT shouldn't have any problems continuing to fund its dividend program. In the third quarter of 2025, Realty Income's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were $1.08 per share, well above the $0.807 per share in dividends paid during the quarter.

The stock's beta since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994 is 0.5. This level reflects Realty Income's low volatility. The combination of a high dividend yield and low volatility makes this REIT stock an excellent choice to buy and hold for the long term.

Keith Speights has positions in AbbVie and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

