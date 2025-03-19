3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Dividends have been crucial to investor returns over the decades. According to Hartford Funds research, 85% of the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) cumulative total return since 1960 can be attributed to reinvested dividends and the power of compounding. This historical perspective underscores why dividend-paying stocks remain a cornerstone strategy for long-term investors seeking both capital appreciation and sustainable income.

However, not all dividend payers are created equal. Research consistently shows that companies growing their dividends outperform non-payers and those maintaining static payouts. According to Ned Davis Research, a global provider of independentinvestment research dividend growers and initiators delivered 10.2% average annual returns from 1973 to 2023, compared to just 4.3% for non-payers. Perhaps more importantly, these dividend growth stocks achieved these superior returns with significantly less volatility.

Payout ratios deserve special attention when seeking the most promising dividend growth stocks. Companies with payout ratios below 75% typically possess greater financial flexibility, allowing them to maintain or increase dividends even during economic challenges. Let's examine three exceptional dividend growth stocks that combine strong competitive positions with conservative payout ratios, positioning them for continued success regardless of what the broader markets do in the short term.

A warehouse giant with remarkable dividend growth

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) operates a membership-based warehouse retail model that continues to thrive in an increasingly competitive retail landscape. The company's focus on providing exceptional value through bulk purchasing has created a devoted customer base.

Costco's business fundamentals remain exceptionally strong, with membership renewal rates consistently exceeding 90% in the U.S. and Canada. The company generates reliable revenue streams through its membership fees while maintaining razor-thin margins on merchandise to deliver unbeatable value to customers.

While Costco's 0.51% dividend yield might appear modest at first glance, its eye-catching 12.6% 10-year dividend growth rate reveals the true power of its shareholder return strategy. With a conservative 27% payout ratio, the company maintains substantial financial flexibility to continue its dividend growth trajectory while investing in store expansion and digital capabilities.

For investors seeking reliable growth, Costco offers an unbeatable combination of recession-resistant revenue, international expansion opportunities, and a dividend that could triple over the next decade at its current growth rate.

A payment processing powerhouse with unmatched dividend growth

Visa (NYSE: V) operates one of the world's largest payment processing networks, with unrivaled global reach and acceptance. The company benefits from powerful network effects that strengthen its competitive position as its user base expands.

Visa's business model generates exceptional margins and requires minimal capital expenditures to maintain its technological infrastructure. This combination results in substantial free cash flow that supports both business investment and shareholder returns.

The company's dividend metrics tell a compelling story about its commitment to shareholders. Visa's remarkable 17.5% 10-year dividend growth rate leads our featured companies. A disciplined 21.7% payout ratio demonstrates management's prudent balance between reinvesting in the business and rewarding shareholders.

As global economies continue transitioning from cash to digital payments, Visa stands to benefit tremendously from this secular trend, making it a compelling buy for investors seeking exposure to both technological innovation and exceptional dividend growth potential.

A premium payment brand with exceptional customer loyalty

American Express (NYSE: AXP) distinguishes itself through its integrated payment and lending model that targets affluent consumers and businesses. The company's premium brand image and exclusive benefits have cultivated a loyal customer base that values its offerings.

American Express continues to expand its merchant acceptance network while maintaining its reputation for superior customer service. The company's proprietary closed-loop network provides valuable data insights that strengthen its risk management capabilities and marketing effectiveness.

With a 1.24% dividend yield and 10.7% 10-year dividend growth rate, American Express offers an attractive combination of current income and growth potential. The company's disciplined 20% payout ratio provides substantial capacity for future dividend increases as it continues to execute its growth strategy focused on younger consumers and small businesses.

American Express represents a compelling opportunity for dividend growth investors as its premium business model, focus on affluent customers, and increasing merchant acceptance create a powerful foundation for continued dividend increases and share price appreciation in the years ahead.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. George Budwell has positions in Costco Wholesale and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

