3 Dividend ETFs to Compound Your Wealth

The power of compounding cannot be denied, and all three of these dividend ETFs I cover in today's video will give your portfolio growth potential along with dividend growth. My favorite among the three is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). SCHD offers a nice-size yield, growth potential, and strong dividend growth.

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 1, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 5, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.