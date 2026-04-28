3 Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Stable Portfolio Growth

Mutual funds having significant exposure to diversified bonds are excellent choices for investors seeking steady returns with a relatively low level of risk. Investing in funds that maintain a portfolio of bonds issued across a wide range of market sectors also reduces sector-specific risk.

Investing in diversified bond funds is preferred to individual bond investing, as building a portfolio of the second type may prove relatively more expensive. A higher level of liquidity also makes diversified bond funds more attractive.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked diversified bond mutual funds, namely Federated Hermes International Bond Strategy FIBPX, Goldman Sachs Dynamic Bond GSOPX and iShares U.S. Intermediate Credit Bond Index Fund BICBX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Federated Hermes International Bond Strategy invests mainly in emerging market fixed-income securities, including dollar and non-dollar debt from governments, agencies and corporations, across all ratings and maturities, including below investment grade. It is non-diversified. The fund has returned 5.9% over the past three years.

Ihab Salib has been one of the fund managers of FIBPX since 2009.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Bond typically invests most of its net assets and borrowings in a diversified mix of U.S. and international investment-grade and high-yield bonds, along with other fixed-income securities. The fund has returned 7.5% over the past three years.

As of December 2025, GSOPX had 49% of its assets invested in Total Misc Bonds.

iShares U.S. Intermediate Credit Bond Index Fund invests nearly all its assets in index bonds, tracking a market-weighted benchmark of investment-grade, dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable corporate and government-related bonds with intermediate maturities. The fund has returned 5.3% over the past three years.

BICBX has an expense ratio of 0.12%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all diversified bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of diversified bond mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FIBPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GSOPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BICBX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.