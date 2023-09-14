3 Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Mutual funds having significant exposure to diversified bonds are excellent choices for investors seeking steady returns with a relatively low level of risk. Investing in funds that maintain a portfolio of bonds issued across a wide range of market sectors also reduces sector-specific risk.



Moreover, investing in diversified bond funds is preferred over individual bond investing, as building a portfolio of the second type may prove relatively more expensive. A higher level of liquidity also makes diversified bond funds more attractive.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked diversified bond mutual funds, viz., BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund BFRAX, Ave Maria Bond Fund AVEFX and BBH Limited Duration Fund BBBMX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.



BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund invests the majority of its assets in floating rate investments and other economically similar investments, which enable the fund to achieve a floating rate of income. BFRAX also invests in senior floating rate loans or second lien floating rate loans.



BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%. BFRAX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.03%.



Ave Maria Bond Fund seeks preservation of principal with a reasonable level of current income. AVEFX invests in investment-grade debt securities of primarily domestic issuers, including corporations, government agencies and municipalities, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities.



Ave Maria Bond Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.9%. As of the end of March 2023, AVEFX had 19.8% of its assets invested in MISC BONDS.



BBH Limited Duration Fund invests in a diverse portfolio of fixed-income securities, which include floating or variable-rate debt instruments. BBBMX advisors also invest in debt instruments that display a stable performance and attractive valuation.



BBH Limited Duration Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2%. Paul Kunz has been one of the fund managers of BBBMX since February 2023.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all diversified bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of diversified bond mutual funds.



Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?





Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>









4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (AVEFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BFRAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BBBMX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.