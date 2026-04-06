3 Discounted Stocks With Strong Rebound Potential

When stocks trade at or near their 52-week lows, it can be a textbook buy signal for value-seeking investors. In many cases, these stocks are oversold, offering the potential for strong upside, particularly when their falling prices contrast with analysts' opinions.

The opportunity exists in companies where the underlying business remains intact. In today’s market, many stocks are being pulled lower by macroeconomic concerns such as higher interest rates, pressured consumers, and global uncertainty. That's different than rather company-specific deterioration. That means when fundamentals remain stable or poised to improve, these beaten-down names can offer a compelling entry point for patient investors willing to look past short-term noise.

Tractor Supply Company—A Defensive Retailer With Rebound Potential

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer that caters to farmers and other hobbyists who are part of the rural lifestyle market. That TSCO stock is down about 10% in 2026 is almost entirely due to the company’s Q4 2025 earnings report, where it missed on the top and bottom lines, with weakness most notable in discretionary sales.

That’s been a familiar story with retail stocks this earnings season. However, management believes the store’s growth will normalize in 2026. That’s backed by Tractor Supply’s revenue mix, which focuses on staple items such as pet food and livestock supplies. Not only are these essential, but their quantity and size also continue to drive store traffic.

Higher fertilizer costs due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could be a headwind, but analysts seem to believe in the company’s outlook. As of April 6, analysts forecast a consensus price target of $59.78, which is over 30% above the price on that date. And even if it takes a quarter or two for the stock to turn around, investors are getting a sustainable dividend with a reasonable yield of around 2.1%. Tractor Supply increased that dividend for the 16th consecutive year in February.

That sentiment could be backed by the TSCO chart, which is in oversold territory. If buyers jump in, investors will want to see a sustained push above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which has been elusive in the last 12 months.

Lennar—A Deep-Value Bet on a Housing Market Recovery

The fundamentals with Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) project the continued weakness in the housing market. In the company’s Q1 2026 earnings report, it missed on both the top and bottom lines. Both numbers were also significantly down on a year-over-year basis.

It’s not hard to understand why investors may be antsy. The bar was low, and Lennar still couldn’t clear it. However, there’s nothing wrong with the company’s balance sheet. Some of the earnings weakness can be explained by the company’s strategic decision to push volume ahead of earnings.

That made sense since one of the company’s largest markets is the Sunbelt, which is seeing significant growth. But even that market is slowing down, and with it went Lennar’s volume.

That said, analysts believe Lennar is well-positioned for an inevitable recovery in the housing market. That means investors can look at the company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 7X as not only a significant discount to the sector average of around 12X, but a buyable one.

The consensus price target of $101.14 is only about 14% above the LEN price on April 6. However, that reflects lower YOY revenue and earnings expectations. Any bullish move in mortgage rates could accelerate those forecasts.

Home Depot—A Dividend-Powered Play on Aging Housing Stock

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is a different way to play the housing market. HD is “only down” about 5% in the last 12 months, but it feels worse than that to investors, especially those who chased the stock when it hit all-time highs in November 2024.

The company itself is painting a bleak picture of discretionary spending in U.S. households, noting that spending on remodels and appliances is down even as spending on electrical and plumbing materials increases.

Still, HD shows signs of being oversold and also forming a bottom at that 52-week level. There are two different catalysts that may support a buy-and-hold approach. First U.S. homes are getting older. The median age is now around 40 years. And if owners can’t sell their homes, they eventually have to start repairing them.

Second, the company has a solid dividend, with an annual payout of $9.32 per share, and has increased it for 16 consecutive years. That's important at a time when many investors are looking for the security of dividend stocks.

Analysts give HD a consensus price target of $414.17. That's a 27% increase from its price as of this writing.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.