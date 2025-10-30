3 Dimensional Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

Notably, Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $915 billion in assets under management. Over the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund ( DEMSX ), DFA US Targeted Value ( DFFVX ) and DFA US Large Company ( DFUSX ). Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation. DEMSX pursues its objective by investing in emerging markets equity securities that are deemed by the advisor to be small company stocks at the time of purchase.

DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.2%. DEMSX has an expense ratio of 0.62%.

DFA US Targeted Value fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified portfolio of readily marketable domestic small and mid-cap companies, which, according to its advisor, are value stocks with high profitability. DFFVX advisors also invest in futures and options contracts of U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA US Targeted Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.1%. As of April 2025, DFFVX held 1448 issues, with 0.6% of its net assets invested in Molson Coors Beverage Co.

DFA US Large Company fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified equity portfolio of domestic companies, irrespective of their market capitalization. DFUEX advisors generally invest in small-cap, high-profitability companies that are priced lower than their U.S. coverage universe.

DFA US Large Company fund has three-year annualized returns of 24%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFUEX since 2012.

