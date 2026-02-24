3 Dimensional Mutual Funds Set to Deliver Strong Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisors invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. In early February, Dimensional crossed the $1 trillion milestone in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded in 1981, it is headquartered in Austin, TX.

It offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1500, Dimensional Fund Advisors has 15 offices in 10 countries, including the United States.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA US Large Company DFUSX, DFA US Micro Cap DFSCX and DFA US Targeted Value DFFVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA US Large Company invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that are part of the S&P 500 Index in almost the same proportion that they are represented in the index. DFUSX also purchases and sells futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities to adjust its exposure.

DFA US Large Company has three-year annualized returns of 21%. As of October 2025, DFUSX held 504 issues, with 8.4% invested in NVIDIA.

DFA US Micro Cap uses a market-cap-weighted strategy to invest broadly in U.S. micro-cap stocks, using equity futures and options to manage market exposure and cash flows.

DFA US Micro Cap has three-year annualized returns of 11.9%. DFSCX has an expense ratio of 0.42%.

DFA US Targeted Value invests in diverse, marketable U.S. small- and mid-cap value stocks with higher profitability and may use equity index futures and options to adjust market exposure based on fund cash flows.

DFA US Targeted Value has three-year annualized returns of 11.7%. Marc C. Leblond has been one of the fund managers of DFFVX since 2020.

