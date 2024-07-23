3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2024, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $739 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA US Core Equity DFEOX, DFA US Small Cap Value DFSVX and DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA US Core Equity fund invests in companies of all sizes with a focus on small-cap companies, lower relative prices and higher profitability companies compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. Per DFEOX advisors, the U.S. Universe is a market-cap-weighted set of U.S.-based companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.

DFA US Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%. As of the end of January 2024, DFEOX held 2634 issues, with 5% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

DFA US Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in securities of small-cap U.S. companies. To manage equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flow, DFSVX advisors may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. DFSVX has an expense ratio of 0.31%.

DFA US Vector Equity invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of companies that are listed on the U.S. securities exchange.

DFA US Vector Equity has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since February 2022.

