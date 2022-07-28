3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1400 professionals in 14+ offices worldwide.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $659 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA Investment Dimensions Group Inc. - U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio DFEOX, DFA Global Equity Portfolio DGERX and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 DFTVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

DFA Investment Dimensions Group Inc. - U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio is classified as a large-cap blend fund, and usually invests in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, DFEOX offers more stability, and is well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

DFA Investment Dimensions Group Inc. - U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 10%. As of January 2022, DFEOX held 2456 issues with 5.3% invested in Apple Inc.

DFA Global Equity Portfolio allocates its net assets to underlying funds that invest in equity securities of large, medium, or small-cap domestic and foreign companies. DGERX also invests in emerging markets stocks, as well as real estate securities.

DFA Global Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. DGERX has an expense ratio of 0.51% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in a diverse group of small and mid-cap securities, which their advisors believe are value stocks with higher profitability. DFTVX also purchases and sells futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFTVX since 2012.

