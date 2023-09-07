3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.



Notably, Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $634 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.



Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio DFFVX, DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund DFVEX and DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio DILRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.



DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in securities of U.S. companies whose market cap falls within the market universe. DFFVX also invests in value stocks.



DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 26.1%. As of April 2023, DFFVX held 49 issues, with 0.8% of its net assets invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.



DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure to lower relative price and higher profitability companies. DFVEX chooses to invest in companies with a market cap comparable to the weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange.



DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.3%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since 2022.



DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio invests its net assets in securities of large companies in the markets it has chosen for investment. The DILRX advisor acquires securities of significant non-U.S. companies operating within developed markets that exhibit strong profitability and relative pricing compared to othersat the time of acquisition.



DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 7.3%. DILRX has an expense ratio of 0.28% compared with the category average of 1.05%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.



