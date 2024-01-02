3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

Notably, Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Sep 30, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $618 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz, DFA US Vector Equity Fund DFVEX, DFA US Small Cap Value Fund DFSVX and DFA US Large Company Portfolio DFUSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA US Vector Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure to lower relative price and higher profitability companies. DFVEX chooses to invest in companies with a market cap comparable to the weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange.

DFA US Vector Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. As of July 2023, DFVEX held 2517 issues, with 1.2% of its net assets invested in Exxon Mobil Corp.

DFA US Small Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in securities of U.S. companies. DFSVX advisors also invest in value stocks and securities having a high book value compared to their market value.

DFA US Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16%. DFSVX has an expense ratio of 0.31% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

DFA US Large Company Portfolio aims to closely mirror the investment performance of the S&P 500 Index, aligning with both the price of the fund's shares and its overall investment return. DFUSX invests in stocks that comprise the S&P 500 Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the index.

DFA US Large Company Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. Joseph F. Hohn has been one of the fund managers of DFUSX since 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Zacks Investment Research

