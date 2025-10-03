3 Dimensional Mutual Funds Delivering Consistent Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1600, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 15 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of June 30, 2025, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $1.3 trillion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 44 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA US Sustainability Core DFSIX, DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX and DFA Global Allocation 25/75 DGTSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA US Sustainability Core primarily invests in a wide and diverse range of U.S. companies, with a preference for smaller-cap firms that trade at relatively lower prices and demonstrate higher profitability. DFSIX’s advisors also adjust portfolio holdings to reflect sustainability impact factors.

DFA US Sustainability Core has three-year annualized returns of 19.2%. As of April 2025, DFSIX held 1972 issues, with 6% of its net assets invested in Apple.

DFA US Vector Equity primarily invests in a broad, well-diversified mix of U.S. operating companies, with an emphasis on smaller-cap firms that have lower relative prices and stronger profitability.

DFA US Vector Equity has three-year annualized returns of 14%. DFVEX has an expense ratio of 0.27%.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 allocates roughly 25% of assets to domestic and international equity underlying funds (within a 5%-45% range) and about 75% to fixed income underlying funds (within a 55%-95% range), balancing equity growth potential with fixed income stability.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 has three-year annualized returns of 7.3%. Joseph F. Kolerich has been one of the fund managers of DGTSX since February 2012.

