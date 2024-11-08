3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1600, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 15 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $794 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 43 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA US Core Equity DFEOX, DFA Emerging Markets Value DFEVX and DFA US Micro Cap DFSCX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA US Core Equity fund invests in companies of all sizes with a focus on small-cap companies, lower relative prices and higher profitability companies compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. DFEOX advisors, the U.S. Universe is a market-cap-weighted set of U.S.-based companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.

DFA US Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. As of the end of April 2024, DFEOX held 49 issues, with 4.7% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

DFA Emerging Markets Value fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation. DFEVX invests in emerging markets equity securities that are deemed by the advisor to be value stocks at the time of purchase.

DFA Emerging Markets Value has three-year annualized returns of 6.3%. DFEVX has an expense ratio of 0.44% compared with the category average of 1.12%.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio seeks long-term capital growth. DFSCX invests in a broad and diverse group of the common stocks of micro-cap companies traded on a principal U.S. exchange, or on the over-the-counter market.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 7%. Marc C. Leblond has been one of the fund managers of DFSCX since February 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DFEOX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFEVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFSCX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.