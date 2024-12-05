3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Alluring Gains

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $794 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA US Sustainability Core DFSIX, DFA Emerging Markets Value DFEVX and DFA US Small Cap Value DFSVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

DFA US Sustainability Core fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of domestic companies, preferably with a small market cap, lower relative price and higher profitability. DFSIX advisors adjust the composition of the portfolio based on sustainability impact considerations.

DFA US Sustainability Core has three-year annualized returns of 8.5%. As of the end of July 2024, DFSIX held 1954 issues, with 5.5% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

DFA Emerging Markets Value seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation. DFEVX pursues this objective by investing in emerging markets equity securities that are deemed by the advisor to be value stocks at the time of purchase.

DFA Emerging Markets Value has three-year annualized returns of 4.7%. DFEVX has an expense ratio of 0.44%.

DFA US Small Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small-cap domestic companies. DFSVX advisors may also buy or sell futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flows from the fund.

DFA US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 8.5%. Marc C. Leblond has been one of the fund managers of DFSVX since 2020.

