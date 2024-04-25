3 Diamond Hill Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Diamond Hill mutual funds, based in Columbus, OH was established in the year 2000. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company manages assets worth $30.0 billion. It prioritizes its investment across four main asset categories, namely, US Equity, International Equity, Alternatives and Fixed Income. By employing a research-driven strategy and focusing on long-term investment outcomes, Diamond Hill aims to provide higher returns.

The company’s dedication to an ownership mindset and valuation discipline ensures alignment with client interests. Its strategic capacity management enhances the ability to generate outcomes for its clients while offering reasonable fees that enable them to maximize their returns.

Investing in Diamond Hill mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify their portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Diamond Hill mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Diamond Hill Long-Short DHLSX fund invests most of its net assets by investing in equity securities of domestic companies irrespective of their market capitalization, which its advisors believe are undervalued, and selling short equity securities of companies that are overvalued. DHLSX advisors evaluate a company's value independent of its current stock price.

Chris Bingaman has served as the lead manager of DHLSX since Apr 29, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. (4.5%), Alphabet Inc. (4.3%) and American International Group, Inc. (4.2%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

DHLSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.4% and 8.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.49%. DHLSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Diamond Hill Select DHLTX fund invests in undervalued U.S. equity securities of any size capitalization. DHLTX’s advisor’s focus is on determining a company's value independently of its current stock price.

Rick Snowdon has served as the lead manager of DHLTX since Jan 17, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (7.6%), Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (6.9%) and WESCO International, Inc. (6.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

DHLTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.1% and 16.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87%. DHLTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Inv DHLAX fund invests most of its assets in undervalued U.S. equity securities with large market capitalizations, as assessed by the adviser.

Austin Hawley has served as the lead manager of DHLAX since Feb 27, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like American International Group, Inc. (4.5%), ConocoPhillips (3.6%) and Abbott Laboratories (3.2%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

DHLAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.1% and 11.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. DHLAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.