3 Delaware Investments Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Delaware Investments, founded in 1969 and now part of Macquarie Investment Management, offers a diverse range of mutual fund investment products like fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions, private credit, infrastructure, renewables, natural assets, real estate and asset finance. With a presence in 30 markets across the Americas, EMEA, Asia, and Australia, Delaware Investments offers expertise, a robust distribution network, and a consistent track of delivering competitive returns. This makes its products appealing and trustworthy choices for investment.



Investing in Delaware Investments mutual funds seems judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



We have, thus, chosen three Delaware Investments mutual funds that investors should buy now for long-term gains. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have given a comparatively strong performance and lower fees.



Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund WLGYX seeks appreciation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks issued by growth-oriented, large to medium-sized U.S. and foreign companies that management believes have appreciation possibilities.



Bradley M. Klapmeyer has been the lead manager of WLGYX since Jul 31, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were companies like Microsoft (13.2%), Apple (8.3%) and Visa Inc. (6.2%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



WLGYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.1% and 13.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95% compared to the category average of 0.99%. WLGYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Delaware Sustainable Equity Income Fund IDAAX invests in equity securities of companies that align with its sustainable investment criteria, considering both net assets and any borrowing for investment purposes.



Barry S. Gladstein has been the lead manager of IDAAX since Nov 14, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were companies like Hess Corp (2.5%), Johnson & Johnson (2.3%) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (2.2%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



IDAAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.1% and 8.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.74% compared to the category average of 0.94%. IDAAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Delaware Floating Rate Fund DDFAX invests most of its assets and any borrowing in floating-rate loans and floating-rate debt securities. DDFAX advisors assess economic and market conditions to decide how to distribute the fund's assets among various types of securities.



John P. McCarthy has been the lead manager of DDFAX since Jan 30, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Qualtrics AcquirecoTranc (2%), Applied Sys 2nd Lien (2%) and Pg&eTranche B (2%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



DDFAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 5% and 4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.88% compared to the category average of 1.03%. DDFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



