3 Cultured Meat Stocks Serving Up Innovation

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

New tissue engineering and regenerative medicine techniques are pushing the cultured meat industry forward, which will be a boon for cultured meat stocks. The methods of producing cultured meat are improving, making it cheaper and improving texture to resemble ordinary meat.

Customer awareness of sustainable and animal-friendly meat products, as well as the fear of diseases, is increasing, which boosts the market for cultured meat products. Also, more and more investors are aware that cultured meat could significantly affect the industry of traditional meat production.

Cultured meat stocks may be innovating the way forward for consumers. They could be part of a more sustainable future for animals and the planet. The good news for investors is that many cultured meat stocks trade at reasonable valuations.

Here are three cultured meat stocks for investors to consider adding to their portfolios this month.

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is a major meat production company with ambitions in cultured meat.

Although the company currently suffers from weak sales of its core meat products, it’s a good bet for cultured meat’s future. Tyson Foods is one of the world’s biggest meat producers. The company is positioned to capitalize on the shifting consumer behavior pattern toward consuming lab-grown meat.

TSN is branching out into becoming one of those cultured meat stocks primarily through investments in other companies. In 2018, Tyson’s venture capital arm invested in Upside Foods, a leading cultured meat startup. Tyson has since increased its stake, participating in Upside’s recent $400 million funding round. Additionally, Tyson has invested in other cultured meat companies like Future Meat Technologies.

TSN’s approach offloads some execution risk to other entities while allowing TSN to remain focused on its core operating segments.

Steakholder Foods (STKH)

Source: Pixel B / Shutterstock.com

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) focuses on developing 3D-printed cultured meat products.

STKH’s technology, such as SHMeat and SHFish, are used in 3D food printing to produce meat and seafood, respectively. More crucially, Steakholder has confirmed all ingredients in its blends are recognized as safe in the U.S. market and have obtained GRAS status.

The company’s 3D technologies, such as Drop Location in Space (DLS) and Fused Paste Layering (FPL), are intended for implementation in conventional food production factories and adhere to food safety guidelines.

Besides its technological aspects, Steakholder has also entered into a crucial partnership agreement with Wyler Farm, an Israeli-based producer of alternative protein. This agreement will shift Steakholder from the R&D phase to the commercialization phase since Wyler Farm is planning to use Steakholder’s premix blends and production capabilities to manufacture and sell plant-based meat products.

At just $3.45 per share, STKH could be one of those cultured meat stocks investors consider, given its innovative approach.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Source: photo_gonzo / Shutterstock.com

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is well-known for its plant-based meat alternatives but also explores lab-grown options.

The company constantly develops new and enhanced plant-based meat products to meet consumers’ new needs. Recently, Beyond Meat changed the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef product lines, shifting to avocado oil from canola oil.

Although consumers’ attitudes toward plant-based meat are easily influenced and might be negative, Beyond Meat’s focus on product development illustrates the company’s adaptability to market changes.

BYND doesn’t specifically focus on cultured meat. Still, it’s positioned well to take advantage of this trend since it’s a leader in the alternative protein category. This makes it one of those cultured meat stocks to consider.

BYND has perhaps one of the best brand recognitions for vegans and vegetarians looking for an alternative to animal meats. A stronger pivot to cultured meat may be on the cards.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Cultured Meat Stocks Serving Up Innovation appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.