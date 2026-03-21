3 Cryptocurrencies With Real-World Utility to Buy Now

Key Points

Ethereum is a blockchain ecosystem as much as a digital currency, with real-world use cases ranging from gaming to finance.

XRP helps to facilitate cheaper, faster, and easier cross-border payments on a global scale.

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network used for DeFi applications, including those related to asset tokenization.

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Although there are millions of cryptocurrencies, only a handful of them have proven real-world utility. These are cryptocurrencies designed for daily use, rather than hoarding or speculation.

Over time, these cryptocurrencies should rise in value as they add new services and functions. With that in mind, here are three cryptocurrencies with real-world utility to buy now.

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Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), with a current market cap of $260 billion, is generally considered the largest utility coin in the world. Any time there's a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain, there are "gas fees" (i.e., transaction fees) to be paid, and these must be paid with Ether, the native coin of the network.

Ethereum is not just a digital currency, but also a blockchain ecosystem. If you are looking to generate yield on your stablecoins, you can use the Ethereum blockchain. If you are looking to buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs), you will need to buy them in an NFT marketplace running on Ethereum. And if you are looking to trade crypto tokens or meme coins, you can do so on decentralized exchanges running on Ethereum. The currency of the realm, in each case, is Ether.

As a result, Ethereum is the gateway to decentralized applications (dApps) and the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). In the future, it is also likely to be the gateway to new AI-powered projects and applications running on the Ethereum blockchain.

XRP

Often referred to as the banker's coin, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is a bridge currency used to move money across borders quickly, cheaply, and efficiently. XRP has become a favorite of banks and large financial institutions looking to streamline cross-border payments.

XRP was created by fintech company Ripple to achieve very specific goals within the banking and financial world. The key to all this is the XRP blockchain ledger, which is powered by the XRP token. If you want to tap into the power of this ledger, you need to pony up some XRP.

In terms of real-world use cases for the average investor, the most practical example would be sending money abroad to family or friends. Using XRP might be faster, cheaper, and easier than using traditional financial services. Recognizing the disruptive potential of blockchain technology, Western Union has already partnered with Ripple on pilot projects for blockchain-based payments.

Chainlink

Finally, there's Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), a decentralized oracle network. That's a mouthful, but it simply refers to Chainlink's ability to provide real-world data and real-time information to blockchain networks.

This data and information from Chainlink is vitally important when it comes to decentralized finance, which needs real-world pricing data to execute blockchain smart contracts. Decentralized exchanges, for example, can use this pricing data to trade perpetual futures contracts.

Chainlink is also important for new real-world asset (RWA) tokenization projects, or converting assets such as stock or bonds into tradeable crypto. In addition to providing pricing data for these assets, Chainlink is playing an important role in transferring these real-world assets across different blockchains seamlessly to the end user.

Why are all three of these coins down 20% or more in 2026?

So far, so good, right? All three of these cryptocurrencies have real-world use cases, and all rank among the top 15 most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap. As long as the number of real-world use cases continues to grow, shouldn't they skyrocket in value?

That question is more difficult to answer than you might think. All three of these cryptocurrencies are down 20% or more in 2026, and all of them are well off their all-time highs. So investors obviously have a lot of questions about them.

Take Ethereum, for example. Yes, it's the biggest utility coin in the world, but there are plenty of up-and-comers nipping at its heels. You could just as easily buy Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which is arguably growing much faster than Ethereum right now.

Or, take XRP for example. Yes, XRP's role as a bridge cryptocurrency is well established. But, of late, stablecoins have taken a big bite out of this business. So much so, in fact, that some top financiers are now suggesting that stablecoins -- not XRP -- could be the key to reshaping the global payments system.

So, before investing in any of these utility coins, make sure you do your due diligence. By drilling down on specific use cases and understanding the economics involved, it's often possible to spot crypto tokens ready to soar in value. For now, the three cryptocurrencies on my investment radar are Ethereum, XRP, and Chainlink.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Chainlink, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.