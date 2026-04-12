3 Cryptocurrencies With Massive Upside Potential in 2026

Key Points

Bittensor, the top AI crypto token by market cap, is up 47% this year.

Hyperliquid is a popular decentralized exchange for trading high-risk financial products, including tokenized oil futures.

Stable, up more than 80% this year, is a new way to get exposure to the rapidly growing stablecoin market.

10 stocks we like better than Bittensor ›

It's hard to find big-time crypto winners in 2026. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still down more than 20% for the year, dragging down the rest of the crypto market with it.

But that doesn't mean there aren't some cryptocurrencies capable of beating the odds and soaring much higher. Here's a closer look at three cryptocurrencies with massive upside potential this year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Bittensor

It's hard to ignore Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) for one simple reason: It's the largest AI crypto by market cap. As such, it has become the top choice for crypto investors looking to get exposure to the fast-growing world of artificial intelligence (AI). For the year, Bittensor is up a robust 47%, giving it a market cap of nearly $3.5 billion.

What makes Bittensor particularly attractive to crypto investors is that it is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for AI. That makes it very different from, say, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to blockchain projects, encompassing everything from finance to gaming to AI.

Thus, the key to valuing Bittensor is understanding what types of AI projects are launching within its blockchain ecosystem and how these projects are qualitatively different from other AI projects that already exist.

The easiest way to do this is by consulting a list of the top Bittensor "subnets" (i.e., networks) to see which ones are driving the most activity. Right now, the subnet that is getting all the buzz is Templar (subnet3), which is being used for the training of large language models (LLMs).

Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), a decentralized finance (DeFi) token, has been absolutely on fire over the past 12 months. It's up more than 40% in 2026 and now has a market cap of $9 billion, ranking it among the top-dozen cryptocurrencies in the world.

Starting in 2023, Hyperliquid began to acquire a reputation as the top decentralized exchange to trade perpetual futures. Given the amount of risk and leverage involved, these so-called "perps" are off-limits to most U.S. investors. However, in other parts of the world, they have emerged as one of the most popular ways to place leveraged bets on the future of specific cryptocurrencies.

Hyperliquid is using this early success to offer even more high-risk, high-upside products that are currently in high demand by traders. Take, for example, tokenized oil futures. These are a way to bet on the future price of oil. Given all the commotion and ruckus happening in the Middle East right now, it's easy to see why these have become a popular product. You can now trade oil futures 24/7, using Hyperliquid's blockchain-powered trading platform.

Stable

If you think stablecoins are boring, then you haven't been doing your homework. Stable (CRYPTO: STABLE) is a new Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin transaction activity that launched in December. And it has been going absolutely gangbusters this year. It's up 83% in 2026, giving it a market cap of $550 million, ranking it among the top-75 cryptocurrencies in the world.

The big picture here is the rapid growth of the stablecoin market. Right now, it's valued at around $300 billion. But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent thinks that total could grow to $3 trillion by the year 2030. So, by investing in Stable, you're getting exposure to a market that could potentially grow tenfold in size within a very short period of time. Even better, Stable is optimized for Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), the largest stablecoin in the world.

Which investment thesis is the most attractive right now?

What's interesting is that the focus of investors appears to be shifting from general purpose Layer 1 blockchains (e.g., Ethereum) to more purpose-built blockchains. Bittensor, for example, is a blockchain for AI projects. Stable is a blockchain for stablecoin transactions. There's even a new Layer 1 blockchain created specifically for meme coins that now ranks among the top-30 cryptocurrencies in the world.

This might help to explain why Ethereum is currently having so much trouble getting back on track; there appears to be more fun and exciting things happening elsewhere in the blockchain and crypto world.

With that in mind, it's important to pick the "right" investment thesis and then find the Layer 1 blockchain that matches up with that thesis. TAO is a bet on AI. HYPE is a bet on DeFi. STABLE is a bet on stablecoins. In order to pick between these three cryptocurrencies, you just need to pick the investment thesis that has the greatest appeal for you.

For many investors, the knee-jerk reaction is to choose AI, which is why Bittensor has been surging in early 2026. As long as investor appetite for all things AI remains strong, it may continue to soar higher throughout the year.

Should you buy stock in Bittensor right now?

Before you buy stock in Bittensor, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Bittensor, Ethereum, and Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.