3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Big Moves in 2026

Key Points

Real-world asset tokenization is being embraced as a major trend by key Wall Street players.

Chainlink, Ondo, and World Liberty Financial are among the cryptocurrencies that could benefit the most from the trend.

Real-world asset tokenization is still in its infancy, so investors would be best off to stick with high-market-cap tokens that have significant support from mainstream financial institutions.

In October, BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) CEO Larry Fink proclaimed that "the tokenization of all assets" era had begun. What he has in mind is the transformation of traditional financial products into digital assets that can be bought, sold, traded, and managed on blockchains.

It's an exciting concept, and one that some top consulting firms have already predicted could be a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity. So which cryptocurrencies appear best poised to take advantage of the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization opportunity as we head into 2026?

Chainlink

First up is Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), which is primarily known as a decentralized oracle network for different blockchains. In addition, it recently created a new interoperability protocol for moving tokenized assets across different blockchains.

Just as Chainlink benefited greatly from the surge in decentralized finance (DeFi) during the previous crypto bull market, it should also benefit from the surge in real-world asset tokenization in 2026 and beyond.

Admittedly, Chainlink is down nearly 30% in 2025, despite being at the forefront of this looming trend. However, it still ranks as the highest market cap RWA token, according to CoinGecko.

Ondo

Another RWA token to watch is Ondo (CRYPTO: ONDO). It's the token of Ondo Finance, a company that is focused on tokenizing financial products for large institutional investors, and then managing those assets across different blockchains.

The aim is nothing less than the creation of "Wall Street 2.0." Think of it as a blend of traditional Wall Street finance with cutting-edge blockchain finance. Unfortunately, Ondo has not quite lived up to the hype in 2025. It's down more than 57% for the year.

World Liberty Financial

Finally, there's World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI), which is the token of a crypto venture affiliated with the Trump family. Earlier this year, World Liberty Financial announced plans to get involved with tokenizing commodities such as oil and timber. It also plans to enable the borrowing, lending, and trading of real-world assets (RWAs).

While World Liberty Financial is down big in 2025, it does have the implicit support of President Donald Trump and members of his family. That's no guarantee of future business success, of course, but I am expecting big things from World Liberty Financial next year, even though it's down a disappointing 50% so far this year.

Caveats for crypto investors

RWA tokenization is still in its infancy. While there have been some high-profile success stories, it's still too early to declare winners and losers. And the early returns from cryptos that have focused on this corner of the blockchain world have been disappointing, to say the least.

As a result, I'm sticking with RWA tokens with high market caps, strong institutional support from major Wall Street players, and plenty of real-world use cases.

My top pick among them right now is Chainlink. It's not just creating new RWA tokens -- it's actually putting in place the necessary technical infrastructure to make RWA tokenization a long-term trend.

But if Fink of BlackRock is right, and we really are entering a new era for tokenized assets, then all three of these tokens could have huge potential upside in 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Chainlink, Ondo, and World Liberty Financial. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink and Ondo. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

