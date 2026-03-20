3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Diversified Portfolio

Key Points

Bitcoin accounts for 60% of the crypto market, and needs to be a cornerstone of any crypto portfolio.

Ethereum, as the premier Layer 1 blockchain network, should be the second crypto added to a portfolio.

For maximum diversification and upside potential, investors can add a bargain-priced altcoin to the mix.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Even with a steep market decline in early 2026, many top cryptocurrencies are still trading at sky-high prices. A single Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), for example, will set you back about $71,000.

However, there's a quick, simple way to put together a diversified crypto portfolio for the ultra-low cost of just $60. Here's how to do it.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Start with Bitcoin

The building block of any cryptocurrency portfolio needs to be Bitcoin. After all, the world's most popular cryptocurrency still accounts for a whopping 60% of the total market cap of the crypto market. As a general rule of thumb, then, Bitcoin needs to account for at least 60% of your portfolio. Otherwise, you're not getting full exposure to crypto as a unique asset class.

Although the cost of Bitcoin in the spot market is currently $71,000, there are cheaper ways to get access to it. For example, you could pick up one share of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), which is currently trading for about $41. This spot crypto ETF gives you 1:1 exposure to the price action of Bitcoin, and can be used as a proxy for direct Bitcoin exposure.

Choose your favorite Layer 1 blockchain network

The next step is to choose your favorite Layer 1 blockchain network. For the majority of investors, this will be Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). It remains the world's second most-popular cryptocurrency, with a huge $265 billion market cap.

The good news is that it's possible to pick up a very affordably priced Ethereum ETF without paying $2,200 in the spot cryptocurrency market. The iShares Ethereum Trust (NASDAQ: ETHA), for example, trades for about $17 right now, and can be added to your portfolio as easily as any tech stock.

That said, there are other Layer 1 blockchain networks that appear to be growing faster than Ethereum right now, and might have a bigger payoff later down the road. My top pick right now is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which is rapidly gaining ground on Ethereum, especially in the key area of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Add in a high-risk, high-upside altcoin

Finally, for maximum diversification benefits, it's best to add at least one high-upside altcoin. One popular option right now is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), which continues to tantalize crypto investors with the prospect of incredibly high future returns. XRP currently trades for a bargain price less than $1.50, making it an affordable addition to any portfolio.

But you could just as easily add in an artificial intelligence (AI) crypto. Many of these are also bargain-priced and go for less than $1. My current favorite right now is Kite (CRYPTO: KITE), which bills itself as "the world's first AI payment blockchain." Kite launched at the end of 2025, and currently trades for a price of just $0.20.

The $60 crypto portfolio

And there you have it: the basic framework for a diversified crypto portfolio, all for the low, low price of less than $60. That's $41 for the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, $17 for the Ethereum ETF, and $2 for 10 of the high-risk, high-upside Kite altcoins or about $1.50 for XRP.

Of course, you will need to rebalance this portfolio to get your allocation just right. But it's hard to go wrong with a 70/30 blend of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the outset, which is roughly what you get with $41 allocated to Bitcoin and $17 allocated to Ethereum.

And, if you want, that 70/30 blend can easily be changed to a 60/40 or 80/20 blend, depending on your overall risk-reward profile. You also can rotate into different high-upside altcoins as new trends emerge in the blockchain and crypto space.

Crypto investing doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg. Thankfully, new spot crypto ETFs make it possible to get exposure at a much lower price point, opening up crypto investing to a wider audience.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 20, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.