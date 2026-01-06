3 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Before Next Bitcoin Rally

The cryptocurrency market is finally showing signs of a turnaround after more than two months of turmoil that saw Bitcoin (BTC) enter a bear market. However, this year appears to have started on a positive note, with Bitcoin surpassing $93,000 on Monday after falling below $87,000 in the final days of 2025.

Cryptocurrencies have lately been trying to catch up with recent gains in equities and precious metals and defying recent geopolitical tensions. Investors’ risk appetite for riskier assets is being driven by the enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence stocks, which is boosting the broader market, including cryptocurrencies.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to take the buy-the-dip approach and invest in crypto-focused stocks before the next crypto rally. We have selected three stocks: NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD and CME Group CME. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days.

Bitcoin Shows Signs of Rebound

Bitcoin was hovering around $93,200 on Tuesday morning, when it rose above $93,600 to hit a three-week high and surpass its 50-day moving average for the first time since the cryptocurrency turmoil that began in October.

The cryptocurrency is now up 6.5% for the year and is expected to capitalize on the ongoing tech rally. However, Bitcoin ended 2025 down 6% after giving up most of its gains in the final two months of the year. The cryptocurrency lost more than 24% in the fourth quarter. The decline came despite 2025 being a landmark year for Bitcoin that saw President Donald Trump’s administration introduce a series of industry-friendly policies.

However, 2026 has started on a high note, thanks to the ongoing tech rally that is boosting the broader market. Bitcoin often tracks the gains in technology stocks, which have been on a rally owing to the growing enthusiasm surrounding AI, which has been boosting investors’ confidence.

Also, recent geopolitical tensions arising out of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s arrest by the United States following a night raid have failed to dent investors’ appetite for riskier assets, while driving gains in gold and silver.

Understandably, the decline is temporary, and Bitcoin has enough potential to surpass its earlier highs this year.

Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphics processing units (GPUs), the value of NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 55.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.5% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVDA has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 82.6%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 11.2% over the past 60 days. HOOD currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

CME Group

CME Group Inc.’s options give the buyer of the call/put the right to buy/sell cryptocurrency futures contracts at a specific price at some future date. CME offers bitcoin and ether options based on the exchange's cash-settled standard and micro BTC and ETH futures contracts.

CME Group’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the last 90 days. CME presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

