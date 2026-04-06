3 Crossmark Mutual Funds to Buy for Stable Allocation

Crossmark is a financial management company backed by 39 years of industry experience and provides investment management services to mutual funds distributed through financial intermediaries. Using a values-based approach utilizes traditional investment analysis, such as earnings, valuation and growth potential, with a screening process that focuses on business practices and product involvement. It also uses quantitative research to develop model portfolios. As a result, it makes a good investment option.

We have chosen three Crossmark mutual funds, Steward Values Enhanced Lg Cap (SEEKX), Steward Values Enhanced International (SNTFX) and Steward Values Enhanced SmMidCap (TRDFX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Steward Values Enhanced Lg Cap fund invests most of its assets in large-cap S&P 500 companies that meet its values-based screens.

Rob Botard has been the lead manager of SEEKX since Aug. 28, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (8.6%), Apple Inc (6.9%) and Microsoft Corp (6.6%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

SEEKX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20.2% and 13%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.81%. SEEKX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Steward Values Enhanced International fund invests most of its assets in securities from its benchmark index, which is made up of non-U.S. companies across developed and emerging markets.

Andrew Cullivan has been the lead manager of SNTFX since June 21, 2024. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like ASML Holding NV ADRhedged (6.7%), SAP SE (5.3%) and Unilever PLC (4.7%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

SNTFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20.9% and 11.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.62%. SNTFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Steward Values Enhanced SmMidCap fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in common stocks. TRDFX invests in convertible securities, bonds, preferred stocks and other securities.

Andrew Cullivan has been the lead manager of TRDFX since June 21, 2024. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (0.8%), Pure Storage Inc (0.8%) and US Foods Holding Corp (0.6%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

TRDFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.7% and 6.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.84%. TRDFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (SEEKX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TRDFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (SNTFX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.