3 Credit Suisse Mutual Funds for Strong Returns

Credit Suisse mutual fund was acquired by UBS Group AG in June 2023 and managed assets worth $262 billion as of March 2024. It offers a wide range of investment opportunities that cover traditional assets, like stocks and bonds, along with alternative investments, including real estate, hedge funds and mutual funds. Its investment strategies focus on sustainability by integrating social and governance (ESG) considerations. Benefiting from UBSs expertise and strategic approach, the Credit Suisse mutual fund stands out as a reliable investment option.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one’s portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Credit Suisse mutual funds like Credit Suisse Floating Rate High Income CHIAX, Credit Suisse Multialternative Strat CSQAX and Credit Suisse Commodity Return Strat CRSAX that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Credit Suisse Floating Rate High Income fund invests primarily in high-yield, fixed-income securities, also known as junk bonds. These bonds usually consist entirely of senior-secured floating-rate loans issued by non-investment grade companies.

Wing Chan has been one of the lead managers of CHIAX since Oct. 26, 2005. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like HUB Intl Ltd (1.1%), William Morris Endeavor (1%) and Polaris Newco LLC (0.9%) as of April 30, 2024.

CHIAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.6% and 4.9%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.95%. CHIAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Credit Suisse Multialternative Strat fund invests worldwide, including in emerging markets, without any geographical constraints on the fund's holdings. CSQAX adviser achieves its investment objective by employing a macro-aware investment approach to distribute capital among various investment strategies.

Yung-Shin Kung has been one of the lead managers of CSQAX since Nov. 18, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like U.S. Treasury Bills (53.2%), Others (24.3%) and Short-Term Investments (12.1%) as of April 30, 2024.

CSQAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.6% and 4.4%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 1.10%. CSQAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Credit Suisse Commodity Return Strat fund seeks a positive total return by investing most of its net assets in a portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities normally having an average duration of one year or less. CRSAX advisors also invest a small portion of its assets in Credit Suisse Cayman Commodity Fund and other commodity-linked-derivative instruments.

Christopher Burton has been one of the lead managers of CRSAX since Oct. 27, 2005. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like US Treasury Floating Rate Note Bond Index (7.9%), Bank of Montreal (4.1%) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (4%) as of April 30, 2024.

CRSAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.3% and 7.2%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 1.05%. CRSAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.