3 Consumer Staples Stocks That Can Withstand AI Disruption

Key Points

With such a powerful brand that resonates with consumers around the world, Coca-Cola's durability is impressive.

Costco proves that consumers still love the in-person shopping experience, even with the rise of e-commerce.

Decades in the future, investors can be certain that Procter & Gamble’s variety of products will still be in demand.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

It seems that no industry is safe from technological progress. Businesses need to adapt or risk falling behind. And now that artificial intelligence (AI) is penetrating the global economy, investors are left trying to figure out which companies can handle the pressure.

Here are three consumer staples stocks that can withstand AI disruption. These businesses operate in the physical world, selling products and providing experiences that customers have come to love. That insulates them from the latest technological wave.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is the first consumer staples stock on this list that can withstand the potential headaches caused by AI advancements. This company was founded more than a century ago, so it has been able to navigate various technological shifts throughout history, whether that be electricity adoption, radio, or the internet.

Now that AI is the topic of conversation, investors might be wondering if Coca-Cola's competitive position will be under threat. There's absolutely no reason to worry. The brand is the star of the show, supporting pricing power and resonating strongly with people around the globe. An unbelievable 2.2 billion servings of Coca-Cola beverages are consumed every single day.

The company's stability benefits investors seeking income from their holdings. Last month, the board of directors raised its dividend once again, marking the 64th straight year that they instituted a hike. The rise of AI won't ruin this impressive streak.

2. Costco

The second business that's protected from the risks that AI poses is Costco (NASDAQ: COST), the world's dominant warehouse club operator. This is a massive retailer that generated $68 billion in net sales just in the latest fiscal quarter (Q2 2026, ended Feb. 15). And it has 82 million membership households. Both of these key metrics have climbed consistently over time.

Forget about AI for a second. The biggest potential threat Costco has faced in the past decade is the rise of online shopping, particularly with Amazon's success. Despite the tech behemoth's accomplishments in retail, Costco has continued to thrive.

After looking at Costco's fundamental performance, with its steady and predictable revenue and net income growth over the long term, it becomes obvious that people appreciate the shopping environment that the company's warehouses provide. That human-driven physical experience should hold up even if AI starts to automate certain segments of the broader economy.

3. Procter & Gamble

The last stock on this list of consumer staples businesses that are protected from AI disruption is Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). It's even older than Coca-Cola, as the enterprise was founded in 1837. This points to the staying power of the company, as it has dealt with wars, recessions, and everything in between, all adverse events that would have dealt a lasting blow to most businesses.

Chances are that you're a customer of Procter & Gamble. It sells incredibly well-known brands like Head & Shoulders, Crest, Tide, Pampers, and Gillette. In total, the business has dozens of brands that generated total revenue of $22 billion in Q2 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025).

If we envision what the world looks like decades from now, there's a high probability that Procter & Gamble's wide variety of products will still be leading their respective end markets. That supports strong profitability, which has allowed the business to pay a dividend in a jaw-dropping 135 straight years.

Durability does not translate to market-beating returns

Coca-Cola, Costco, and Procter & Gamble are three of the most time-tested businesses. And despite the uncertainty that AI introduces, these companies should be able to hold their own as technology advances.

That being said, these consumer staples stocks aren't going to put up outsized investment returns in the years ahead. It's best to temper expectations before buying if you want huge gains.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.