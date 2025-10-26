3 Consumer Goods Stocks That Could Make Big Moves in 2026

Key Points

There are attractive opportunities in the consumer discretionary sector. The following leaders in travel, beverages, and video games are experiencing strong momentum and offer excellent return prospects for investors.

Here's why these three growth stocks can move higher in 2026.

1. Carnival Corp.

Demand for travel has not let up over the past few years. Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) served more than 13 million passengers last year, and these customers continue to pay higher ticket prices as demand is outstripping the available capacity of Carnival's ships.

Carnival continues to report record revenue and profits, while bookings are filling up for 2026. Carnival's recently launched Celebration Key private island has already attracted 500,000 guests since opening in July.

The stock is up 270% since bottoming out in 2022, but investors are still getting great value for the shares. The stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 12 on next year's estimates, which is attractive for a growing cruise business.

2. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a high-growth drive-thru beverage chain with a unique advantage. It focuses on giving customers a warm and friendly experience while grabbing a drink on the go, and it's still early in its long-term expansion across the U.S.

Investors worried about investing in an unproven concept should take heart that Dutch Bros has been around for more than 30 years, but it just completed an initial public offering in 2021 to finance its nationwide expansion strategy. The company currently operates around 1,000 shops with plans to expand that to 2,029 in the next four years.

The company's results have been outstanding. Revenue grew 28% year over year in the most recent quarter, with solid growth in transactions and same-shop sales. Management credits these strong financials to its people-first culture. After the recent pullback, the stock could be coiling for a rebound in 2026.

3. Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) is one of the top video game producers in a growing $200 billion industry. Two of its most popular titles are Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K. The latest installment in Grand Theft Auto has sold 215 million copies since 2013, making the upcoming new release scheduled for May 26, 2026, a major event that could send the stock up next year.

To understand how big the release of Grand Theft Auto VI could be next year, consider that the online multiplayer feature of the current game saw a 50% increase in new players this year. There is tremendous anticipation for the first release in the series in more than a decade that appears to already be driving more interest in the franchise.

While the stock has already climbed 40% year to date, it's a good bet it will continue to move up leading into the new release. Grand Theft Auto VI could drive years of strong player engagement and revenue that deliver excellent returns for shareholders.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. and Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.