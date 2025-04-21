3 Consumer Facing Reports to Watch This Week

Earnings season has arrived, with this week’s reporting docket notably stacked. Among the bunch scheduled to report are several consumer-facing companies, including Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, American Airlines AAL, and Skechers SKX.

All three releases will give us a better grip on the state of the consumer in one form or another, with guidance from each remaining notably critical. Let’s take a closer look at how expectations stack up heading into each release.

Can CMG Bounce Back?

CMG shares have cooled off big in 2025, down nearly 25% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. EPS revisions for the quarter to be reported have been negative, with the $0.28 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate down nearly 10% since the end of January.

The value suggests 3.7% year-over-year growth, whereas sales are forecasted to climb 8.5% from the same period last year. Revenue revisions have also been negative, with the current $2.9 billion estimate down 5% over the same time period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CMG’s top line has overall remained strong over the years, regularly posting double-digit percentage year-over-year sales growth. Sales of $2.8 billion in its latest period showed a 13% improvement.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparable restaurant sales will be a key item to watch during the release, which improved by 5.5% year-over-year throughout its latest period. While the opening of new stores is definitely a positive, it’ll likely be more important to see how existing locations have fared.

AAL Guidance to be Key

A peer of AAL, Delta Air Lines DAL, delivered its quarterly results near the beginning of April, helping give us a decent gauge of what to expect from American Airlines. It’s worth noting that DAL shares saw a positive reaction to its release, with shares primarily trading sideways since.

Ed Bastian, CEO of DAL, said, "With broad economic uncertainty around global trade, growth has largely stalled. In this slower-growth environment, we are protecting margins and cash flow by focusing on what we can control. This includes reducing planned capacity growth in the second half of the year to flat over last year while actively managing costs and capital expenditures."

The overall uncertainty will likely be a big theme in AAL’s release as well, with guidance to be a strong driving force behind the stock’s movement post-earnings. Analysts have already dialed their EPS expectations back quite a bit for the release, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the downward revisions are certainly not what investors want to see, the evolving outlook following the post-earnings guidance is a stronger place to focus.

SKX Profitability in Focus

SKX shares have cooled off big in 2025, down more than 30% and widely underperforming after a stellar multi-year run. The company’s industry-leading margins have been a massive driving force behind the stock’s performance over the last several years before the plunge, as shown below.

Please note that the values in the chart below are calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts have slashed their EPS expectations for the footwear giant over recent months, with the current $1.18 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate down 23% since. Revenue revisions have largely remained stable, with SKX expected to post $2.4 billion in quarterly sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The margins picture here will be key for SKX, with post-earnings guidance also reflecting a big driver behind shares post-earnings. Down roughly 9% now over the past two years, a lot of negativity has likely been priced into shares.

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q1 earnings season is in full swing, with several consumer-facing companies - Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, American Airlines AAL, and Skechers SKX – all on the reporting docket for this week.

Guidance and commentary will be key for each concerning their post-earnings move, particularly so in the sensitive economic/political environment we currently find ourselves in.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

