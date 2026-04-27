3 Concrete & Aggregates Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Weakness

The Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry faces several near-term headwinds. Residential construction remains soft due to affordability pressures and elevated interest rates, limiting demand from housing-related projects. The industry is also dealing with cost inflation, labor shortages, regulatory hurdles and weather-related disruptions that can affect project schedules and operating efficiency. Tight quarry supply in some markets may also constrain volumes.Despite these challenges, the broader outlook remains steady. Federal and state spending on highways, utilities and infrastructure projects continues to provide a reliable demand base. A gradual recovery in private nonresidential construction should add support over time. At the same time, rising investment in data centers, manufacturing plants and industrial facilities is creating new growth opportunities. Pricing conditions remain healthy, helped by high barriers to entry and disciplined supply conditions. Companies are also focusing on productivity and cost-control measures to protect margins. For 2026, demand visibility appears solid, with long-term fundamentals remaining favorable for leaders such as MLM and

Industry Description

The Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry consists of manufacturers, distributors and sellers of construction materials like aggregates and concrete along with other related items for public infrastructure, residential and non-residential, as well as other end markets. The materials also include gypsum wallboard, recycled paperboard, concrete blocks, ready-mix concrete, and oil and gas proppants. The industry players are also involved in designing, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and installation of external building products for commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in domestic as well as international markets.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of Concrete & Aggregates Industry

Residential Construction Weakness Remains a Key Drag: The U.S. Concrete and Aggregates industry continues to face pressure from weak residential construction demand, especially in single-family housing. Elevated mortgage rates, affordability constraints and cautious homebuyer sentiment have slowed new housing starts in many markets. Major producers noted that residential activity remained softer than expected in 2025 and is likely to stay limited in the near term unless financing conditions improve. Since housing is an important end market for aggregates, prolonged weakness can restrain shipment volumes and plant utilization.



Fluctuation in Input Prices, Weather Woes & Shortage of Skilled Labors: The industry players are struggling with escalating material expenses, the shortage of skilled laborers and rising wage costs. The companies use electricity, diesel fuel, liquid asphalt and other petroleum-based resources. Hence, supply-related woes and significant fluctuations in the prices of these resources affect operating results. Also, businesses are exposed to weather-related risks affecting production schedules and profitability. Excessive rainfall, flooding or severe droughts jeopardize shipments and production. The first and fourth quarters are affected mainly by winter. Again, hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf Coast are most active during these quarters. These impediments may bump up costs and mar the industry participants’ profits.



Focus on Reviving Infrastructure: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act collectively signify a substantial commitment to bolstering American competitiveness. These three enacted laws are aimed at revitalizing American infrastructure, expediting the shift toward a sustainable economy, and fortifying the domestic semiconductor sector. These bills comprise new investments in almost every infrastructure sector, including transportation, energy, broadband and water. The U.S. administration’s endeavor to pump money for rebuilding the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure would give construction companies a solid foundation for growth. While the residential sector is facing headwinds from high interest rates and affordability issues, the industrial segment, especially data center and warehouse construction, is stabilizing.



Acquisitions & Focus on Operating Efficiency: The industry participants follow a well-chalked-out acquisition plan to enhance domestic and international portfolios. Moreover, companies are increasingly focusing on reducing controllable costs and maximizing operating efficiency across business lines to generate higher earnings and cash flows. The industry players have also been experiencing a solid pricing environment across their product portfolios, thereby helping to boost margins.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry is a seven-stock group within the broader Zacks Construction sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #160, which places it in the bottom 34% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a lower earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Since February 2026, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased to $2.27 per share from $2.31.



Despite the industry’s uncertain near-term outlook, we highlight a few stocks that investors may consider adding to their portfolios. But first, it is worth reviewing the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation.

Industry Lags Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Construction sector and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite over the past year, respectively.



Stocks in this industry have collectively gained 27.2% compared with the broader sector’s 30.7% rise over the past year. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has gained 33.7% in the same period.

One-Year Price Performance

Concrete & Aggregates Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates stocks, the industry is currently trading at 24.03X versus the S&P 500’s 22.15X and the sector’s 21.6X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 25.98X, as low as 13.86X and at a median of 19.91X, as the chart below shows.

Industry’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) Versus S&P 500

Industry’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) Versus Sector

3 Concrete & Aggregates Stocks to Keep an Eye On

Below, we have discussed three stocks from the Zacks Concrete & Aggregates universe that have growth potential. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vulcan Materials Company: This Birmingham, AL-based company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete. Vulcan’s growth is supported by a combination of resilient end-market demand and disciplined execution. Public construction remains a powerful tailwind, underpinned by multi-year infrastructure funding and stronger contract awards across Vulcan’s core markets, which provide stable visibility for aggregates shipments. Private nonresidential activity is also improving, helped by momentum in data centers and large industrial projects near key Vulcan operations. Residential demand is softer, but geographic diversity and exposure to faster-growing Sun Belt markets cushion the weakness. Alongside demand, Vulcan’s operational discipline—anchored in the Vulcan Way of Operating—continues to enhance plant efficiencies, manage costs and expand unit profitability. Additionally, the company’s pricing strategy and leading market positions support steady price realization. Strategic portfolio actions, including divestitures of non-core downstream assets, further sharpen the aggregates-led focus and free up capital for high-return growth opportunities.



Vulcan, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, has gained 19% over the past year. Also, the 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimate depict 14.6% year-over-year growth. This company surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, with the average surprise being 2.1%. It has a three-to-five-year expected EPS growth rate of 14.5%.

Price and Consensus: VMC

Martin Marietta: Based in Raleigh, NC, Martin Marietta produces and supplies construction aggregates and other heavy building materials, mainly cement, in the United States. Martin Marietta’s growth is being driven by broadly constructive demand across its key end markets, supported by strong infrastructure funding, steady heavy nonresidential activity and gradually improving residential trends. Federal and state infrastructure programs, including multi-year allocations under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, continue to provide a durable pipeline of highway, bridge and road projects that underpin aggregates shipments. Heavy nonresidential demand is bolstered by accelerating data center development, early-stage manufacturing projects and energy-related construction across high-growth Sunbelt markets. Even as residential construction remains soft, moderating mortgage rates point toward eventual stabilization. With an aggregates-led business model, disciplined pricing, improved operational execution and contributions from portfolio optimization initiatives, Martin Marietta is positioned to capitalize on these long-term structural tailwinds.



Martin Marietta, a Zacks Rank #3 stock, has gained 22.4% over the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM’s EPS and revenues depicts 19.4% and 7% growth, respectively. It has a three-to-five-year expected EPS growth rate of 14%.

Price and Consensus: MLM

Suncrete: The company, which became a public corporation in April 2026 after completing a business combination with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4., has promising growth prospects as it enters the public market. The company is strategically focused on the fast-growing U.S. Sunbelt, with an existing footprint across Oklahoma and Arkansas and plans to expand further. Its vertically integrated model, including batching plants, owned mixer trucks and tech-enabled dispatch systems, should support efficiency and stronger margins. Suncrete also serves diversified end markets such as infrastructure, commercial and residential construction, reducing reliance on any single segment. Importantly, management highlighted opportunities for market-share gains, organic growth and accretive acquisitions, supported by about $226 million in gross proceeds from its business combination.



Suncrete, a Zacks Rank #3 stock, has gained 30.8% over the past month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RMIX’s 2026 EPS and revenues calls for 19 cents and $300 million, respectively. For 2027, the consensus mark for RMIX’s EPS and revenues depicts 31.6% and 5% growth, respectively.

Price and Consensus: RMIX

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Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suncrete, Inc. (RMIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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