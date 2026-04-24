3 Companies Shattering Quarterly Records

The 2026 Q1 earnings season is in full swing, with many notable companies reporting results in the coming days, with next week’s docket dominated by several Magnificent 7 companies.

So far, several companies have knocked it out of the park, such as Newmont NEM, Boeing BA, and Interactive Brokers IBKR, which each posted quarterly records in one way or another.

Interactive Brokers Sees Customer Momentum

IBKR has been a strong earnings performer over the past several years, with shares benefiting as a result. Commission revenue throughout its reported period increased 19% YoY to a record $613 million, with customer trading volume in stocks, futures, and options increasing by 25%, 20%, and 16%, respectively.

The company’s offerings continue to attract a wide range of new customers, with customer accounts growing by a rock-solid 31% YoY to roughly 4.8 million. The stock saw a weak reaction to the results, likely reflecting some profit-taking after a big run over the past year. Still, the EPS outlook for its current fiscal year remains notably bullish, with the current $2.46 per share estimate up more than 30% over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Newmont Generates Record Free Cash Flow

Newmont has benefited significantly from the rise in gold prices. The favorable operating environment has led to robust quarterly results and commentary over the last year, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 33% across its last four releases.

The average gold price per oz reached $4,900 throughout the period, melting higher from the $2,944 mark in the same period last year. Free cash flow of $3.1 billion throughout the period reflected an all-time record.

As shown below, the company’s cash-generating abilities have been a notable boost over recent periods. The amplified cash-generating abilities bring about many positives, such as buybacks, with NEM increasing its current share repurchase program following the favorable results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Boeing Posts Record Backlog

Boeing’s results were enough to push shares higher following the release, contrasting the negative reaction to the prior print. Shares are now modestly outperforming the S&P 500 YTD, with a record $695 billion backlog reported in the release reflecting a huge positive for the company.

Sales also grew by a solid double-digit 14% YoY to $22.2 billion, though the company did report negative free cash flow on the back of higher PPE expenditures at a few of its sites.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The 2026 Q1 earnings cycle continues to roll along, with several companies, namely Boeing BA, Interactive Brokers IBKR, and Newmont NEM, all posting quarterly records in one way or another.

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.