3 Coins From the Past That Are Making a Comeback

Coin collecting, or numismatics (a term that also includes the study of coins), has been a practice for at least 2,000 years, with Augustus — also known as Octavian — famously gifting a variety of exotic coins and foreign currency as gifts during the celebration of Saturnalia.

The market has since been highly formalized, with collectors across the globe contributing to a vibrant and competitive secondary market, particularly for the less common and more desirable pieces. And that market is flourishing, according to Christian Briggs, CEO of Hard Asset Management.

“Numismatics has always offered a unique blend of culture, craftsmanship and scarcity,” Briggs stated in a March 24 press release. “Today’s demand reflects a deeper appreciation for that blend. We’re seeing renewed energy across all segments of the market, from early American gold to modern proofs and historical silver issues.”

The question, then: Which coins from the past are making a value-driven comeback in 2025?

1890-CC (Carson City) Morgan Silver Dollar

Numismatist Justin Heller of New Haven Coins (or The Collector of Coins via YouTube) suggested the 1890-CC — representing a minting from Carson City — Morgan silver dollar as a prime candidate for coin collectors looking for value in 2025.

Stating that this mintage was “one of the most frequently asked-for coins when I’m set up as a dealer at a coin show,” Heller also indicated that the value could range anywhere between $500 to $2,500 — depending on grading, condition, and market timing.

This coin exhibits relative scarcity, even though a little more than 2.3 million were initially minted.

1955 Double Die Lincoln Penny

One of the “most famous and dramatic mint errors in U.S. coin history,” in Heller’s words, this error occurred at the Philadelphia Mint, with approximately 20,000 to 24,000 pennies being struck with this error. The error is easily visible without magnification, making these error coins notably easy to spot, per the numismatics expert.

Being “one of the most desirable errors among collectors,” Heller suggested his audience purchase the coin in good to fine circulated condition at between $1,200 to $2,500 — or high-end graded mint state for up to $30,000 — with the anticipation of holding for greater future valuation.

2021 $10 Quarter-Ounce Red-Tailed Hawk

While technically from the past, but not particularly old, the 2021 $10 quarter-ounce red-tailed hawk as issued by the Royal Canadian Mint is a contender, trading at higher valuation than even the current record-high gold spot price might suggest.

According to Benzinga, the connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the high purity of gold (99.99%), in addition to the beauty of its design and relative scarcity, contribute to the higher-than-expected current value of this piece.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Coins From the Past That Are Making a Comeback

