3 Cloud Computing Stocks That Investors Can Opt to Buy Before 2026

Cloud computing is increasingly gaining market traction as it reduces the operating costs of maintaining on-site data centers and deploying IT experts to manage the infrastructure, making it a highly cost-effective solution. It enables multiple users to share the same hardware resources by connecting to the cloud platform through a web browser or dedicated applications, thereby creating a framework for seamless omnichannel customer engagement. Based on a pay-per-use pricing model, enterprises only pay for the computing resources they use.



With easy access to a plethora of innovative technologies, cloud computing increases productivity with greater agility and flexibility, and improves scalability with higher economies of scale. Moreover, cloud computing services are delivered over a highly secure network with low latency for applications and data backup facilities for improved reliability.



Per Grand View Research, the global cloud computing market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.4% from 2025 to 2030, with a variety of capabilities across multiple industries. These include better patient monitoring and outcomes in healthcare, personalized financial management and predictive spending, immersive learning in education, superior inventory management in retail and predictive maintenance and better supply chain management in the manufacturing sector.



Consequently, cloud computing stocks are much in vogue now, and investors could benefit significantly by betting on these. We have screened three key cloud computing stocks with solid Zacks Rank and strong fundamentals for investors to scoop up before 2026. In addition, these stocks have a healthy Zacks Industry Rank and are placed within the top half of more than 250 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

3 Cloud Computing Stocks to Bet On

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN enjoys a dominant position in the cloud-computing market, particularly in the IaaS space, thanks to Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is one of its high-margin-generating businesses. The expanding customer base of AWS, driven by its strengthening cloud offerings, will continue to aid Amazon's dominance in the global cloud space.



AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted on-demand cloud computing platform, offering more than 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers, including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises and leading government agencies, are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile and innovate faster. It reportedly offers the widest variety of databases that are purpose-built for different types of applications to enable subscribers to choose the right tool for the job. Amazon aims to extend AWS’ AI and ML capabilities to facilitate improved decision-making.



With an average broker recommendation (ABR) of 1.17, the stock has gained 4.1% in the past six months. Earnings estimates for Amazon for the current fiscal year have moved up 15.1% since December 2024. It has a Zacks Industry Rank #89 (top 37%). It has long-term earnings growth expectations of 20.3% and a VGM Score of B. Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Atlassian Corporation TEAM offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions that help organizations collaborate and manage their workforce so that the teams work better together. The company is poised to grow given the rising demand for automated and improved communication systems within organizations. Furthermore, the company will likely benefit from the ongoing digitalization of work from organizations and the rapid adoption of cloud services.



Fortune 500 companies, leading banks and global technology firms are increasingly adopting Atlassian’s cloud platform and collaboration tools. The company envisions an $18 billion annual revenue opportunity within its existing customer base of more than 300,000, with $14 billion coming from enterprises, underscoring long-term growth potential. Atlassian’s latest focus on adding generative AI features to some of its collaboration software is likely to drive the top line over the long run. The company has collaborated with OpenAI to enhance the capabilities of its Confluence, Jira Service Management and other programs with generative AI features.



With an ABR of 1.54, the stock has long-term earnings growth expectations of 20.5%. Earnings estimates for Atlassian for the current and next fiscal year have moved up 19.6% and 9.7%, respectively, since December 2024. It has a Zacks Industry Rank #55 (top 23%). The stock has gained 10.5% in the past month. It has a VGM Score of B. Atlassian carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Cloudflare, Inc. NET is a global cloud services provider that delivers a suite of deeply integrated products, including website and application services solutions and Cloudflare One, which is a comprehensive, cloud-based network-as-a-service solution. With a holistic growth model, supported by organic growth and opportune acquisitions, Cloudflare is well-positioned for long-term expansion and sustained growth in the evolving cloud ecosystem.



Cloudflare is growing rapidly in the cybersecurity domain on the back of its innovative global cloud security platforms. The company has entered into Zero Trust integrations with companies like Atlassian, Microsoft and Sumo Logic, to enable small, medium and large-sized businesses secure reliable tools and applications with enterprise-ready Zero Trust security. This collaboration has expanded the reach of the Cloudflare One Zero Trust platform, which eliminates the need to cope with dozens of disconnected problems for more than 10,000 companies worldwide.



With long-term earnings growth expectations of 26.8%, Cloudflare has a Zacks Industry Rank #55 (top 23%). Earnings estimates for Cloudflare for the current and next fiscal year have moved up 9.6% and 11.5%, respectively, since December 2024. The stock has gained 76.3% in the past year. Cloudflare carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



