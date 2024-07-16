3 Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy at 52-Week Lows in July

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cloud computing is key to modern technologies. Enterprises across industry verticals are pursuing digital transformation strategies in order to facilitate cost synergies. A core part of digital transformation is cloud migration. That is, instead of buying and maintaining servers in-house, businesses have begun to purchase cloud-based products that rely on the power of remote servers elsewhere. Reduced capital expenditures are just one upside to the adoption of cloud computing. Also, via the cloud, enterprises can gain more scale with their core business resources since the global (e.g., firmwide) deployment of such essential applications, services and updates is possible.

Cloud computing has been pivotal to the rise of another novel technology: artificial intelligence (AI). AI requires heavy amounts of server power for large language model (LLM) workloads. Because firms are rushing to implement generative AI technologies into their own workflows or products, cloud computing stocks have largely rallied.

However, there are still some cloud computing stocks at all-time lows. Below are three of them.

Alibaba (BABA)

Source: zhu difeng / Shutterstock.com

The first cloud computing stock to make this list is China’s Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). The e-commerce and cloud computing giant has made quite a name for itself over the past decade. Not only had the Jack Ma-founded company become China’s most prolific logistics and e-commerce platform, but Alibaba has gone well beyond that with mass investments into data centers. Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence Group continues to be number one in infrastructure-as-a-service market share in the Asia Pacific. In the company’s most recent earnings report, there are even more positive developments.

Cloud revenue increased 3% on a year-over-year (YOY) basis to 25.6 billion yuan

(~$3.5 billion). In a press release, management noted that during the quarter, “core public cloud offerings,” which include products such as databases and AI products, experienced double-digit YOY revenue growth. Alibaba also expects to continue to wean off what it calls “low-margin” contracts and pivot towards supporting demand for migrating AI workloads in the cloud.

BABA shares are down more than 14% from where they were a year ago, and the selling pressure is even more stark if you’re looking over the past 5 years. Despite some structural hurdles, BABA remains a technology giant with solid fundamentals and growth tailwinds.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is another Chinese technology giant not only trading at a 52-week low but also boasting a cheap valuation. Many Chinese technology companies came under fire towards the end of 2020 when China’s government imposed a slew of regulations to reign in the tech sector. The government even shelved Alibaba affiliate Ant Group’s $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) in November 2020. Despite the crackdown being largely in the past, it led to an unprecedented $1.1 trillion wipeout of Big Tech Chinese market capitalization value, including that of Baidu. For those who don’t know, Baidu is essentially China’s primary search engine, like Naver is for South Korea and Google is for much of the world.

Baidu also began to invest heavily in developing artificial intelligence technologies way back in the early 2010s, similar to its U.S. tech counterparts. The search engine giant has struggled to recharge growth after the pandemic lockdowns. “Core” revenue, which includes the firm’s advertising business, increased 4%, but the “AI Cloud” division grew at a higher 6% YOY. Baidu’s AI Cloud business primarily includes its set of ERNIE LLMs and the company’s deep learning developer’s platform, PaddlePaddle.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

While Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been the primary customer relationship management (CRM) platform, HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has been vying for a share of the market. HubSpot also provides a cloud-based CRM platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company’s CRM platform includes the key product, Marketing Hub, marketing automation and email, social media, SEO and reporting and analytics tools. Moreover, Sales Hub helps businesses better track their conversations with clients and automate meeting and call scheduling tasks.

Despite the uncertainty in the macroeconomy, HubSpot has shown its platform does have a true value-add for the small- and medium-sized businesses that use it. Subscription revenue, which accounts for 98% of the company’s total revenue, grew by 23% in the first quarter of 2024. HubSpot has also been quick to implement generative AI tools, which has probably increased the usefulness and attractiveness of the platform overall.

HUBS shares are down 13% over the past 12 months, meaning the company could be a buy for certain investors wanting exposure to a growing CRM platform.

On the date of publication, Tyrik Torres did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Tyrik Torres has been studying and participating in financial markets since he was in college, and he has particular passion for helping people understand complex systems. His areas of expertise are semiconductor and enterprise software equities. He has work experience in both investing (public and private markets) and investment banking.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy at 52-Week Lows in July appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.