3 Cities to Retire to Save Money on Taxes

Key Points

Retiring in a state that doesn't have an income tax is a quick way to save money when you stop working.

The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report highlights two states to focus on.

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Where you choose to live in retirement shouldn't boil down to state taxes. But that doesn't mean you should ignore taxes, either, as they can add thousands of dollars to your expenses. The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report includes several attractive cities in two no-state-income-tax states. Here are three of the top options.

1. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The number one city to retire to in The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report is Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Some describe the city as the "Venice of America," with sunshine-filled days and attractive cultural amenities, from the arts to shopping. Miles of waterfront add to the allure for those who like the beach life or boating. The one major downside is that people know how desirable Fort Lauderdale is, so housing prices can be steep.

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2. Quincy, Florida

Number three on the overall list, behind St. Augustine, Florida, is Quincy, Florida. What's interesting about this city is its small-town feel, which may appeal to people not used to a more urban lifestyle (or to those trying to get away from one). A diverse population, a low cost of living, and a historic downtown are all big positives. The one major negative is that you will need to drive to a larger city for more urban amenities and, importantly, advanced healthcare. Luckily, Quincy is located near Tallahassee, Florida's capital, so that shouldn't be hard to do.

3. Dallas, Texas

Skipping over Miami, Florida, at number nine on the full list, Dallas, Texas, comes in at number 11, just outside the top 10. Like Florida, Texas has no state income tax. Like Florida, Texas is known for its sunshine-filled days. Unlike Fort Lauderdale and Quincy, Dallas is a rather large urban center. It has attractive art and cultural amenities, as well as easy access to advanced healthcare. The cost of living is reasonable, but property taxes can be high. You'll also want to keep an eye on traffic, as some areas can get quite congested at times in a city where you really need a car to get around.

Visit before you move

If you didn't notice, all three cities highlighted above are in the southern United States. And there were two more highly ranked cities from Florida that didn't get a full mention above. The Motley Fool has a report focused on that region if you want to do a deeper dive. That said, the southern sun is great, but it also brings heat. Make sure you visit the cities you are considering in Florida and Texas during the summer before you make your final decision.

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