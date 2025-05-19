3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The stock market has staged an impressive rebound following a volatile past few months. Easing trade tensions, driven by the Trump administration's pullbacks on most of its "reciprocal" tariffs, has helped restore some level of investor confidence in the corporate earnings outlook.

The S&P 500 index, which had declined by as much as 19% from its highs to its lows in April, has recovered the bulk of those losses and is now up 1% year to date as of this writing. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of opportunities in the market among beaten-down stocks and others that appear downright cheap.

Here are three tech stocks still trading at a discount that I believe are worth buying right now.

1. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, leveraging machine learning and generative AI capabilities to drive growth across its diverse product ecosystem. In the first quarter (for the period ended March 31), revenue climbed by 12% year over year, while the $2.81 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged by 49% from the prior year quarter.

The company is seeing higher advertising conversions across its Google Search and YouTube platforms. The bigger story is the strong enterprise-level demand for its AI infrastructure and generative AI solutions through Google Cloud Platform (GCP), where revenue climbed by 28% from last year. This ongoing diversification into more high-tech services beyond advertising should help Alphabet navigate regulatory concerns and the more competitive search landscape.

Company management is projecting confidence in its outlook, increasing its quarterly dividend rate by 5% this year and announcing a new $70 billion share repurchase authorization. Investors will be hard-pressed to find another company with Alphabet's combination of scale, growth, and tech leadership.

The stock's valuation is compelling, too, trading at just 17.5 times its consensus 2025 EPS as a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. That's well below the company's five-year average for the earnings multiple, which is closer to 25. With the stock currently down about 19% from its 52-week high, Alphabet stock is an intriguing buy-the-dip opportunity.

2. Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has undergone a sort of renaissance in recent years, transforming into a powerhouse in data center infrastructure and AI-driven solutions. While the stock has returned a spectacular 479% over the past 5 years, it's down approximately 36% from its 52-week high. This recent weakness seems unwarranted, with a case to be made that the company's outlook remains as strong as ever, making shares well-positioned to rebound.

The company is capitalizing on robust demand for high-performance rack-scale server systems, which are critical for supporting data-intensive AI workloads. Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) delivered an impressive 29% revenue growth last year, driven by enterprise adoption, and now benefits from an effective $9 billion AI backlog.

For the year ahead, Dell management is targeting 8% revenue growth and a 14% increase in EPS for fiscal 2026, fueled by its AI solutions and a diverse portfolio of products. With the stock trading at a forward P/E of 12, Dell looks like a tech sector bargain backed by solid fundamentals with significant growth catalysts to reward shareholders over the long run.

3. Verizon Communications

Compared to shares of Alphabet and Dell Technologies, which have sold off in the first half of 2025, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stock has outperformed, up 10% year to date (although it's still down about 29% from all-time highs hit in late 2020). Several tailwinds point to further upside.

In the first quarter (for the period ended March 31), Verizon's revenue and EPS surpassed Wall Street estimates as recent price hikes drove steady growth. Company management is reaffirming its profitability outlook with an expectation for climbing free cash flow this year.

The telecom giant isn't an obvious tech leader within the artificial intelligence revolution, yet its high-speed, low-latency connectivity services play a vital role in the AI ecosystem. Verizon's strategic investments in fiber optics enhance its ability to deliver the high-capacity broadband connectivity essential for AI-driven applications and cloud services.

As an investment, Verizon shines through its 6.2% dividend yield and discounted valuation, trading at just 9 times its consensus 2025 earnings as a forward P/E. For investors seeking a blend of value, high-yield income, and exposure to tech sector themes, Verizon's stock is a good choice for diversified portfolios.

