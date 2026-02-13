(0:35) - Using The PEG To Find Strong Value Investments: Stock Screen Criteria

(9:15) - Tracey’s Top Picks For Your Watchlist Right Now

(26:30) - Episode Roundup: BCS, KEP, DB, CAT

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #430 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Many technology stocks, especially in software and the Internet, have sold off to start 2026. But those stocks may not be the deals you think they are.

What companies are cheap and have growth along with the highest Zacks Ranks?

Screening for Value Stocks with Growth

Zacks.com has a premium screen that uses the PEG ratio to find stocks that have both growth and value. The PEG ratio is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio divided by growth.

A PEG ratio under 1.0 usually indicates a company has both growth and value. This is a rare combination.

The screen also looks for Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) stocks. These are the top Zacks Ranks.

Additionally, it looks for the current average broker recommendation of 2.5 or less.

Running this screen, it returned 20 stocks.

3 Cheap Old Economy Stocks to Buy Now

1. Barclays PLC (BCS)

Barclays is a large UK bank with a market cap of $90.7 billion. It operates in corporate banking, private banking and wealth management, investment banking, and US consumer banking.

In 2025, Barclays increased profit by 16%. It plans to return greater than 15 billion pounds of capital to shareholders between 2026 and 2028 through dividends and buybacks.

Barclays is cheap. It has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.9. Bank analysts say to buy banks with a P/B ratio is 1.0 and to sell at 2.0. Barclays is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Should a UK bank like Barclays be on your short list?

2. Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP)

Korea Electric Power is a large cap company with a market cap of $27.3 billion. It maintains power plants, including nuclear and thermal. Korea Electric Power has 66 domestic and 11 overseas offices.

Korea Electric Power is up 27.4% year-to-date and is near 5-year highs. It has a P/E of just 3.4. A P/E under 10 is thought to be extremely cheap.

Korea Electric Power is also a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should value investors take a chance on a South Korean power services company like Korea Electric Power?

3. Deutsche Bank (DB)

Deutsche Bank is a global German bank with a market cap of $71.8 billion. In 2025 it saw a record full year and fourth quarter profit. Net profit on the year doubled.

Deutsche Bank is shareholder friendly. It expects to raise the dividend by 50% year-over-year at the May meeting. The current dividend is yielding 3.1%.

Shares of Deutsche Bank are up 86.6% over the last year but it’s still cheap. It has a P/B ratio of 0.8. A P/B under 1.0 for a bank means it’s a deep value. Deutsche Bank also has growth. Earnings are expected to rise 18.9% in 2026.

Deutsche Bank is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should value investors have a German bank like Deutsche Bank on its short list?

What Else Should You Know About the Value Stocks with Growth?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns EXPE in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.