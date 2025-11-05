3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now

When it comes to long-term growth in the stock market, cash is king. In this article, we’re specifically looking at free cash flow (FCF). This accounts for the cash a company generates after accounting for capital expenditures, reflecting the company’s financial health and its ability to generate cash regularly.

Many investors simply won’t consider investing in companies that have low or negative free cash flow. Taking it one step further, these investors look for companies with a high free cash flow yield. This is a measure of solvency that measures free cash flow per share against the company’s market value per share. A high free cash flow yield indicates a company can easily meet its debt obligations and provide returns to shareholders.

A Growth-Minded Alternative to Speculation

Stocks are giving off a 2021 vibe. Many investors are placing their bets on speculative stocks in potential breakout sectors, such as nuclear energy, space, and, of course, artificial intelligence (AI). These stocks have an understandable allure. They offer the opportunity for life-changing returns, and frequently require only a minimal investment.

However, many of these companies have little to no revenue. Many more are not profitable. These factors don't mean they can’t work out—but they add a risk that many investors are not comfortable undertaking.

Stocks with high FCF yields mitigate that risk. Here are three stocks that deliver high FCF yields today, which is a key indicator of future growth.

Salesforce Turns Recurring Revenue Into Cash Flow Strength

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is proving that software-as-a-service (SAAS) can be both innovative and highly profitable. As of this writing, Salesforce has a free cash flow yield of 5.06%.

The company reported $10.24 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter—a 10% year-over-year gain—with $9.7 billion from recurring sources.

Salesforce is channeling this free cash to invest in AI-driven productivity tools while continuing to deliver value to its shareholders. In its most recent quarter, Salesforce delivered $2.6 billion in share buybacks and dividend payments.

Salesforce serves as a timely reminder for investors of how long-term gain sometimes requires short-term pain. The company had years of heavy spending on acquisitions and growth, but now, those investments are paying off.

Free cash flow margins remain near record highs, reflecting both pricing power and efficient cost control. As digital transformation spending continues across industries, investing in Salesforce stock shows how strong FCF yield provides investors with exposure to secular growth without speculative risk, even in high-growth technology stocks.

Applied Materials Is Cashing in on the Semiconductor Supercycle

NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices may grab many of the headlines in the chip sector, but Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is another quiet powerhouse behind the global semiconductor buildout. Its 3.07% free cash flow yield is the lowest in this group, but it underscores a robust financial foundation that is ideally suited for the semiconductor supercycle spawned by AI.

Specifically, Applied Materials’ exposure to advanced chip fabrication, foundry equipment, and materials engineering positions it at the center of enabling AI, data centers, and next-generation computing.

The company consistently converts a high percentage of earnings into free cash flow, funding both research and development (R&D) and shareholder returns.

In its most recent quarter, Applied Materials rewarded AMAT stock shareholders with approximately $1.4 billion in share buybacks and dividends.

It also has a stated goal of delivering 80% to 100% of its FCF to shareholders over time.

As semiconductor demand broadens from consumer electronics to automotive and industrial markets, the company’s FCF generation allows it to capitalize on these trends while maintaining balance sheet flexibility.

AMAT’s high cash returns signal sustainable long-term growth in one of tech’s most capital-intensive sectors.

Gilead Sciences Is a Defensive Cash Flow Machine in Biopharma

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) may not grab headlines like some of its high-growth biotech peers, but its 6.19% free cash flow yield highlights a robust and durable business model. This model is anchored in proven drugs from which it generated $7.7 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter.

For example, Gilead’s HIV and hepatitis C franchises continue to produce reliable cash streams that support ongoing innovation and a steady dividend.

Additionally, Gilead’s oncology portfolio, led by Trodelvy, holds potential for growth.

The company also has a pipeline that currently includes five candidates in Phase 3 trials.

This is a combination that makes Gilead Sciences a solid investment in long-term biotech companies.

An existing portfolio for current revenue and downside protection. Consistent cash flow to reduce debt and continue investing in new therapies, and rewarding existing shareholders as GILD stock does with a 2.57% dividend yield.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.