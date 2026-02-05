3 Carillon Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Higher Returns

Carillon mutual funds, offered through Raymond James Investment Management, provide exposure across multiple asset classes, including U.S. and international equities as well as fixed-income strategies. The management of each fund depends on independent investment teams, which perform their own research and establish their own risk assessment systems. The investment process includes environmental, social, and governance, which makes this investment option dependable.

We have chosen three Carillon mutual funds —Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec (HRCPX), Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock (EISAX) and Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund (UMBMX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. HRCPX invests in common stocks of companies that the portfolio management team believes have established positions in their industries and have the potential for favorable long-term returns.

C. Frank Feng has been the lead manager of HRCPX since June 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (13.5%), Microsoft Corp (10.8%) and Apple Inc. (9.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

HRCPX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 32.4% and 16.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1%. HRCPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with economic exposure outside the United States.

David R. Vaughn has been the lead manager of EISAX since Feb. 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (3.7%), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (1.7%) and SK hynix Inc. (1.7%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

EISAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23.9% and 14.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.23%. EISAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund invests a majority of its assets in mid-cap companies with a market capitalization greater than 1 billion in the Russell Midcap Index.

Derek M. Smashey has been the lead manager of UMBMX Oct. 31, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Casey's General Stores, Inc.(1.9%), Viper Energy, Inc. (1.8%) and First Horizon Corp (1.8%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

17% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. 1.

