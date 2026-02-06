3 Brown Advisory Mutual Funds With Notable Strategies

Brown Advisory established its investment operations in 1993 to provide actively managed mutual funds that include equity and fixed-income investment options. The research method begins with individual security analysis because it avoids market trend prediction. The investment teams manage the fund portfolios with low trading activity and focused holdings, which can lead to performance that differs from market benchmarks over shorter periods. All these features make it a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Brown Advisory mutual funds —Brown Advisory WMC Strat Eurp Eq Adv (BAHAX), Brown Advisory Maryland Bond Fund (BIAMX) and Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund (BIALX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Brown Advisory WMC Strat Eurp Eq Adv fund invests most of its assets in the equity securities of companies based in Europe.

C. Dirk Enderlein has been the lead manager of BAHAX since Oct. 21, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like British American Tobacco p.l.c. (4.3%), Unilever PLC (3.8%) and AIB Group plc (3.7%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

BAHAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.6% and 14.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.44%. BAHAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Brown Advisory Maryland Bond Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from both Federal and Maryland State income taxes without undue risk.

Stephen M. Shutz has been the lead manager of BIAMX since Oct. 31, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (7.3%), Maryland-state municipal bond (4.5%) and Maryland Economic Development Corp. (4.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

BIAMX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.1% and 1.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.48%. BIAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund invests most of its assets in equities, with a significant portion allocated to companies outside the United States.

Michael Dillon has been the lead manager of BIALX since July 1, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (9.4%), Alphabet Inc. (5.4%) and Visa Inc. (5%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

BIALX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.2% and 9.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90%. BIALX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

