3 Bridge Builder Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Bridge Builder mutual funds have been part of Edward Jones advisory programs for 20 years. These mutual funds offer diversification, spreading investments across different sectors and regions to reduce risk, which is managed by leading asset managers. They also offer a pathway to financial success while making a positive societal impact. This unique combination makes Bridge Builder mutual funds an appealing option for investments.

Investing in Bridge Builder mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Bridge Builder mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds provide a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value BBVLX invests the majority of its assets in large-cap companies. BBVLX advisors choose to invest inAmerican depositary receipts.

Menno Vermeulen has been the lead manager of BBVLX since May 3, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Medtronic plc (1.6%), Merck & Co., Inc. (1.5%) and Philip Morris International Inc. (1.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

BBVLX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.4% and 11.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.23%. BBVLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value BBVSX invests most of its assets in securities in small and mid-capitalization companies. BBVSX advisors choose to invest in securities by U.S. and foreign entities.

Menno Vermeulen has been the lead manager of BBVSX since Oct 31, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like AmerisourceBergen Corp (1.2%), AutoZone, Inc. (0.9%) and AMETEK, Inc. (0.8%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

BBVSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.2% and 9.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.40%. BBVSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Bridge Builder Large Cap Growth BBGLX invests in securities of large-capitalization companies. BBGLX also invests in American depositary receipts.

Andrew D. Lacey has been the lead manager of BBGLX since Apr 26, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.9%), Amazon.com, Inc. (5.6%) and Visa Inc. (3.7%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

BBGLX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 7.5% and 15.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.19%. BBGLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

